American Liver Foundation Announces Project Echo for Liver Disease

New program for healthcare providers brings treatment and prevention education and strategies to non-liver experts

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Liver Foundation (ALF) announces a new Project Echo program for healthcare providers that will bring treatment and prevention best practices for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)* to non-liver experts. The Liver Health ECHO Program is a virtual community of practice developed to equip healthcare providers with the necessary skills to treat and prevent NAFLD among their patients. Within this network, participants will gain support and mentorship, enhance their skills, and connect with leaders in the field all at no cost.

"Diagnosing nonalcoholic fatty liver disease early is crucial to a patient's long-term success and providing our non-liver partners with the education, tools and insight they need to recognize the early warning signs and help prevent progression is key," said Emmanuel Thomas, MD, PhD, FAASLD, ALF Board Chair and Associate Professor at University of Miami School of Medicine and member of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Schiff Center for Liver Diseases at University of Miami.

The Project Echo sessions will be held monthly starting in August and will run for five months. This program will provide structured support in treating NAFLD with practical prevention strategies, mentorship from peers and experts in the field, collaborative problem-solving and sharing of resources, and connection with other primary care providers and allied health professionals across the United States.

Registration is available free of charge. Learn more at liverfoundation.org/projectecho.

*The nomenclature for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has recently changed to metabolic dysfunction associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) has been renamed to metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Fatty liver disease is now called steatotic liver disease. Learn more about the nomenclature changes in this video: https://liverfoundation.org/resource-center/videos/new-nomenclature-for-fatty-liver-disease/.

About the American Liver Foundation

American Liver Foundation (ALF) is a national community of patients, caregivers and medical professionals dedicated to helping people improve their liver health. Providing guidance and life-saving resources, we are a beacon for the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease. We advocate for patients and families, fund medical research and educate the public about liver wellness and disease prevention. We bring people together through our educational programs and events and create a network of support that lasts a lifetime. ALF is the largest organization focused on all liver diseases and the trusted voice for patients and families living with liver disease. For more information visit www.liverfoundation.org or call: 1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

