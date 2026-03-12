American Liver Foundation Applauds AHRQ on First-Ever Report on Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

FAIRFIELD, N.J., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Liver Foundation (ALF) applauds the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) on their groundbreaking report that assesses the prevalence of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), now called metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD)*. The report, "Inpatient Stays Related to Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, 2016-2022", revealed that the number of NAFLD-related inpatient stays increased by 88.1% from 2016 to 2022, but that NAFLD-related inpatient stays still constituted only a small fraction of all inpatient stays, between about 1 percent and 2 percent during the same time. The report highlights that the overall rise in inpatient stays involving NAFLD was largely driven by cases where it is a secondary diagnosis, typically identified in patients hospitalized for other medical conditions. It is estimated that 1 in 4 Americans have MASLD and between 1.5 to 6.5% of United States (U.S.) adults have the more severe form called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), now known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

"On behalf of all Americans affected by liver disease, we sincerely thank AHRQ for conducting the first-ever NAFLD report, an important step in advancing understanding of the disease's prevalence and its impact on nearly 100 million people nationwide," said Lorraine Stiehl, Chief Executive Officer of the American Liver Foundation. "We would like to express our deepest gratitude to Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) for his continued efforts to champion this report to help evaluate the prevalence, diagnoses, treatments, and complications associated with NAFLD. We look forward to a more comprehensive study from AHRQ later this year."

The report findings revealed that NAFLD occurs predominantly as a secondary diagnosis and is typically not the primary reason for an inpatient stay in a hospital. Compared to stays in a hospital without any NAFLD diagnosis (28,530,300), there were 707,800 patients staying in a hospital with NAFLD and those patients had a primary diagnosis of septicemia, pancreatic disorders, obesity, biliary tract disease, and alcohol-related disorders among other diseases. Specifically, the report assessed the costs associated with individuals diagnosed with NAFLD, including the costs to patients, families and government programs. Information on the cost and impact on patients and the healthcare system if NAFLD is not addressed and progresses to NASH were also provided in the report.

"We would also like to thank our advocates who have been tirelessly encouraging Congress to support this report so that Americans living with NAFLD can get the help and information they need. This is a win for the liver community!"

For more information about ALF, go to www.liverfoundation.org. To find out if you're at risk for NAFLD (MASLD) take ALF's liver health quiz available in English at thinkliverthinklife.org/quiz and in Spanish at thinkliverthinklife.org/prueba. If you have any questions or concerns regarding liver disease, please call the free helpline at 1.800.GO.LIVER (800.465.4837).

*The nomenclature for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has recently changed to metabolic dysfunction associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) has been renamed to metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Fatty liver disease is now called steatotic liver disease. Alcohol associated fatty liver disease is now called metabolic alcohol associated liver disease (metALD).

About the American Liver Foundation

American Liver Foundation (ALF) is a national community of patients, caregivers and medical professionals dedicated to helping people improve their liver health. Providing guidance and life-saving resources, we are a beacon for the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease. We advocate for patients and families, fund medical research and educate the public about liver wellness and disease prevention. We bring people together through our educational programs and events and create a network of support that lasts a lifetime. ALF is the largest organization focused on all liver diseases and the trusted voice for patients and families living with liver disease. For more information visit www.liverfoundation.org or call: 1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

SOURCE American Liver Foundation