American Liver Foundation Celebrates Donate Life Month with New Patient Resources, Programs and Support

FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When patients first hear they need a liver transplant, it can often be overwhelming news. April is Donate Life Month and American Liver Foundation (ALF) has new patient resources, programs and support available to all liver transplant patients and the caregivers supporting them. More than 2,000 liver patients in the United States die each year waiting for a transplant that never comes. Even more are removed from the waitlist because they become too sick to undergo transplant surgery.

"An informed patient is critically important to making the best decisions about care and ensuring the most favorable outcomes," said Lorraine Stiehl, Chief Executive Officer, American Liver Foundation and caregiver to a transplant recipient. "That's why we're so pleased to offer new resources for liver transplant patients as well as to the caregivers who play a vital role in a patient's journey to liver health."

New ALF resources, programs and support available to all liver transplant patients and caregivers in Donate Life Month Post this

New ALF patient resources, programs and support include:

Sharing the Journey—an ALF support network for transplant recipients. This virtual group meets monthly and is for people who have received liver transplants and wish to connect with other transplant recipients. Moderated by a licensed clinical social worker, this group provides a caring network of support for transplant recipients to share thoughts, concerns, and get the support they need.

Sharing the Journey—an ALF support network for caregivers. This virtual group meets monthly and is open to caregivers for loved ones with liver disease or who have had or need liver transplants. Caregivers shoulder many responsibilities that can lead to feelings of stress, sadness, isolation and fatigue. Sharing the Journey with other caregivers will provide a compassionate environment in which caregivers can give and receive support, reduce feelings of isolation and find ways to cope with the challenges of caregiving. A licensed clinical social worker moderates this group.

A Rebirthday Celebration will be held on April 13 th at 11AM ET / 8AM PT . Liver patients, families and loved ones are invited to celebrate the gift of life and the importance of liver transplantation. Guest speaker is liver transplant expert Nabil Dagher , MD, Vice President & Director of Northwell Health Transplant Center at North Shore University Hospital, New York . To register for this free virtual program go to https://liverfoundation.org/events/2024-rebirthday-celebration/.

Find a Liver Transplant Center, is a new tool available on ALF's website which provides a searchable by state listing of all transplant centers in the United States conducting liver transplants. The information also includes the total number of deceased donor liver transplants and living donor liver transplants conducted by each transplant center in 2023. Finding the right transplant center is a crucial step in the journey towards liver transplantation.

In addition to these new resources, ALF offers a robust Living Donor Liver Transplant Information Center which provides free resources for those looking to find a living donor, resources for those considering donation, a complete toolkit with educational information and resources for donors and recipients, and a series of 60-second videos featuring topics such as: Living Donor Liver Transplant: An Overview, Sharing Your Story on Social Media, Tips for Sharing Your Story, Tips to Keep People Interested in Your Story, and Other Ways to Share Your Story.

ALF is also proud to be the first liver organization to join AST's Living Donor Circle of Excellence and become a Strategic Partner. The Living Donor Circle of Excellence is a no-cost company recognition program for employers that provide paid leave for living donors. As a Strategic Partner, ALF is committed to expanding the network of nationwide employers which offer paid leave for living organ donors to help offset the financial burdens associated with giving the gift of life. Visit livingdonorcircle.com/partner/ALF to learn more.

Throughout Donate Life Month ALF encourages patients, caregivers and organ donors to be part of the national conversation! Share a liver transplant story using the hashtags #LiverDonation #LiverTransplant #LivingDonor #DonateLifeMonth. For more information about living donation visit liverfoundation.org.

About the American Liver Foundation

American Liver Foundation (ALF) is a national community of patients, caregivers and medical professionals dedicated to helping people improve their liver health. Providing guidance and life-saving resources, we are a beacon for the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease. We advocate for patients and families, fund medical research and educate the public about liver wellness and disease prevention. We bring people together through our educational programs and events and create a network of support that lasts a lifetime. ALF is the largest organization focused on all liver diseases and the trusted voice for patients and families living with liver disease. For more information visit www.liverfoundation.org or call 1-800-GO-LIVER (800-465-4837).

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

Contact: Julie Kimbrough

[email protected]

Direct dial: 646-737-9409

SOURCE American Liver Foundation