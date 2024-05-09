Winners of the American Liver Foundation 2024 Poster Competition Announced

Categories cover six areas of liver disease

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners from the American Liver Foundation's 2024 Liver Health Poster Competition were announced today. This competition showcases posters and a brief video created by early career healthcare professionals from across the country on six areas of liver educational focus: disparities in liver disease, fatty liver disease (newly renamed to steatotic liver disease), liver cancer, liver transplantation, pediatric liver disease, and rare liver disease. Competitors are tasked with translating complicated medical information into a poster that can be easily understood by patients or the public.

"Educating the public about liver disease and helping those already affected better understand new research and treatment information is an essential part of what we do here at American Liver Foundation," said Lorraine Stiehl, Chief Executive Officer. "Our Liver Health Poster Competition provides a unique opportunity for early career professionals to showcase their creative talents and abilities to translate complex information in fun, accessible and compelling ways. We congratulate all of the winners and are so grateful to everyone who participated."

Winners from the American Liver Foundation's 2024 Liver Health Poster Competition were announced today. Post this

The 2024 Liver Health Poster Competition category winners are:

Eduardo A. Canto , Creighton University School of Medicine, for his presentation on disparities in liver disease. Mr. Canto was mentored by Rajani Rangray, MD, Creighton University School of Medicine.

, School of Medicine, for his presentation on disparities in liver disease. Mr. Canto was mentored by Rajani Rangray, MD, School of Medicine. Christina Tsai , MD, Montefiore Medical Center, for her presentation on liver transplantation. Dr. Tsai was mentored by Clara Tow , MD, Montefiore Medical Center.

, MD, Montefiore Medical Center, for her presentation on liver transplantation. Dr. Tsai was mentored by , MD, Montefiore Medical Center. Tess Coker , MD, Washington University /St. Louis Children's Hospital, for her presentation on pediatric liver disease. Dr. Coker was mentored by Sarah Henkel , MD, Washington University in St. Louis .

, MD, /St. Louis Children's Hospital, for her presentation on pediatric liver disease. Dr. Coker was mentored by , MD, in . Lauren Walters, MD, Creighton University School of Medicine, for her presentation on rare liver disease. Dr. Walters was mentored by Haitam Buaisha, MBBCH, Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy .

School of Medicine, for her presentation on rare liver disease. Dr. Walters was mentored by Haitam Buaisha, MBBCH, - . Ramya Radhakrishnan, MD, Boston University Medical Center, for her presentation on fatty liver disease. Dr. Radhakrishnan was mentored by Uri Avissar , MD, Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine

Medical Center, for her presentation on fatty liver disease. Dr. Radhakrishnan was mentored by , MD, Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine Terry Li , MD, NYU Langone Health, for her presentation on liver cancer. Dr. Li was mentored by Feng Su , MD, NYU Langone Health.

In addition to the category winners, the People's Choice Award is determined through voting by the public. This year's winner was Fei-Pi Lin, MD from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center for her poster on liver transplantation, Acute Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis. Dr. Lin was mentored by Shahid Malik, MD, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

"The annual ALF Liver Health Poster Competition is such a wonderful opportunity to engage our next generation of hepatologists, and connect providers, families, and communities towards the goal of learning about liver diseases," said Jaime Chu, MD, Professor of Pediatric Liver Research, Medical Director, Pediatric Liver Transplantation Director, Pediatric Physician-Scientist Residency Program at Mount Sinai. Dr. Chu has been involved with the Liver Health Poster Competition since 2021. "I was so impressed by the participants this year and enjoyed all of the posters and video presentations!"

"American Liver Foundation's 2024 Liver Health Poster Competition was an incredible event that provided a unique opportunity for knowledge dissemination, visibility, skill development, and networking," said James Squires, MD, MS, Associate Professor in Pediatrics and the Associate Director of Hepatology and the Program Director for the Advanced/Transplant Hepatology Fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. "As a mentor, I was able to share my knowledge and experience with the next generation of hepatologists, enabling their growth and education along with leadership, communication, and presentation skill development. In turn, I was able to gain fresh perspective, learn from my mentees, and continue my professional development."

To learn more about the 2024 Liver Health Poster Competition or view all the submissions, visit: alfevents.org/poster-competition. If you are a medical professional looking to become involved with American Liver Foundation, please visit liverfoundation.org/medical-professionals.

About the American Liver Foundation

American Liver Foundation (ALF) is a national community of patients, caregivers, and medical professionals dedicated to helping people improve their liver health. Providing guidance and life-saving resources, we are a beacon for the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease. We advocate for patients and families, fund medical research and educate the public about liver wellness and disease prevention. We bring people together through our educational programs and events and create a network of support that lasts a lifetime. ALF is the largest organization focused on all liver diseases and the trusted voice for patients and families living with liver disease. For more information visit www.liverfoundation.org or call: 1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

Contact: Julie Kimbrough

[email protected]

Direct dial: 646-737-9409

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

SOURCE American Liver Foundation