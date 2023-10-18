American Liver Foundation Hosts Free Liver Cancer Conference for Patients and Families

News provided by

American Liver Foundation

18 Oct, 2023, 08:04 ET

The one-day virtual event brings together patients, caregivers, leading medical experts and researchers

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- October is Liver Cancer Awareness Month and American Liver Foundation is pleased to host The Educated Patient: A Liver Cancer Conference Presented on October 21stf from 11AM to 2PM ET. Now in its fourth year, this one-day virtual education program is created especially for liver cancer patients, family members or caregivers who can register for free. The conference offers presentations, workshops and opportunities for engagement with leading medical experts, researchers and others knowledgeable about the issues most relevant to those dealing with liver cancer.

"Liver cancer can be a devastating diagnosis for a patient, and it takes an emotional toll on everyone involved," said Lorraine Stiehl, Chief Executive Officer, American Liver Foundation. "Our Liver Cancer Conference aims to empower patients to take control of their health and help them better understand everything from treatment options, new research advances and clinical trials to managing medical side effects and mindfulness. An educated patient is an empowered patient."

"This year's conference will cover a wide range of topics including advances in liver cancer research and current clinical trials," said Dr. Behnoosh Momin, Program Director in the Environmental Epidemiology and Genomics Research Program at the National Cancer Institute, and a member of the American Liver Foundation's National Planning Committee. She added, "We hope that this year's conference will provide patients and their families with new knowledge, resources, and support."

The one-day virtual education program will cover topics such as:

  • Advances in liver cancer research
  • Emerging treatments
  • Dealing with diagnostic and prognostic
  • Patient Voices
  • Navigating the uncertainty of cancer diagnosis and management
  • Empowering yourself to be a participating member of your medical team
  • Clinical Trials

Learn how liver cancer affects patients by watching Darryl's story.

American Liver Foundation extends its sincere gratitude to the conference planning committee members: Parul Agarwal, MD, University of Wisconsin; Ghassan Abou-Alfa, MD, MBA, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Sheila Eswaran, MD, Rush University Medical Center; Jennifer Guy, MD, California Pacific Medical Center; Behnoosh Momin, DrPH, MS, MPH, National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH); Michelle Jones-Pauley, DO, MS, Houston Methodist Hospital; Tamar Taddei, MD, Yale University; Ali Zarrinpar, MD, University of Florida Health.

The conference was made possible due to generous support provided by the following: Premier Sponsor, AstraZeneca; Premier Sponsor, Eisai; Partner Sponsor, Exelixis.

Register to attend the virtual event for free at https://alfevents.org/liver-cancer-conference/

About Liver Cancer:
Liver cancer, also called hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), is when tumor cells begin to grow out of control taking over the liver's functional, healthy cells. There are several kinds of liver cancer which are broken down into general categories: primary liver cancer which starts in the liver itself and includes hepatocellular carcinoma and bile duct cancer; secondary liver cancer which spread to the liver from somewhere else in the body; and benign liver tumors which may interfere with the liver's function but do not grow into nearby tissues or spread. Chronic viral hepatitis is the leading "pathway" to liver cancer in the U.S. and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is rapidly increasing as a common cause of liver cancer in the U.S. and worldwide. Liver cancer is a leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. among all races, ethnicities, and genders – claiming the lives of approximately 30,000 American adults annually. Liver cancer is the most rapidly growing cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. with rates more than doubling since 1980.

About the American Liver Foundation
The American Liver Foundation is the nation's largest non-profit organization focused solely on promoting liver health and disease prevention. The American Liver Foundation achieves its mission in the fight against liver disease by funding scientific research, education for medical professionals, advocacy, information and support programs for patients and their families as well as public awareness campaigns about liver wellness and disease prevention. The mission of the American Liver Foundation is to promote education, advocacy, support services and research for the prevention, treatment and cure of liver disease. For more information visit liverfoundation.org or call:1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

Contact: Julie Kimbrough 
[email protected]
Direct dial: 646-737-9409 

SOURCE American Liver Foundation

