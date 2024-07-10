American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) Names Warner Communications as Agency of Record

BOSTON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Communications , (a Millwright agency), is now the public relations agency of record for the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) , a national nonprofit organization that provides donated logistics assistance to disaster relief organizations before, during, and after catastrophic events.

ALAN's coordinated compassionate supply chain services for disasters have included responses to the Maui wildfires, Hurricane Ian, Hurricane Fiona, the California atmospheric river storms, and the COVID-19 pandemic, among others. ALAN's work is made possible by in-kind and financial donors, volunteers and the greater logistics community.

"We are continually moved and impressed by the dedication of the logistics community to do whatever they can to help support disaster survivors," said Kathy Fulton, Executive Director of ALAN. "We are delighted to partner with Warner Communications as their expertise in the logistics and supply chain sectors makes them a great fit to amplify our work."

"ALAN's mission to leverage the power and knowledge of the logistics industry for good deeply resonates with the Warner team," said Jessica Whidt, Managing Director, Warner Communications. "We are looking forward to providing our media relations and communications acumen, as well as our supply chain and logistics expertise, to support the continued growth and success of their mission."

About ALAN

Founded in 2005, ALAN provides donated logistics assistance to disaster relief organizations before, during and after catastrophic events. It is aided in these efforts by financial supporters, volunteers and in-kind donors. In 2024 and 2023 it coordinated compassionate supply chain services for disasters such as the Arkansas tornadoes, Hurricane Idalia, the Maui wildfires, the California winter storms, the attacks on Ukraine, U.S. southern border response and the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more, visit http://www.alanaid.org

About Warner Communications

Warner Communications Group (a Millwright Agency) is an award-winning integrated marketing communications agency based in Boston with offices in San Francisco, Houston, Louisville, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Dayton, and Salt Lake City. The agency holds expertise in the B2B industry, including: end-to-end supply chain, energy & cleantech, professional services, and beyond, to expand visibility and thought leadership, strengthen credibility, and build confidence in brands. Warner is known for its commitment to delivering unmatched creativity, program results and client service. For more information, visit our website warnerpr.com or LinkedIn page.

Media contact:

Kim Schaefer

[email protected]

702.326.6750

SOURCE Warner Communications LLC