American Lung Association announces CVS Health as Presenting Sponsor for #Act4Impact COVID-19 Fundraiser Event and Names Laura Dern as Year-Long Brand Ambassador

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Lung Association is proud to announce CVS Health as the presenting sponsor for their first-ever livestream benefit, #Act4Impact, to be held on September 26, 2020. The sponsorship reflects a shared goal to protect the lung health of Americans, particularly those most affected in underserved communities.

The livestream event, formally announced on August 11th, will shine a light on the ongoing health disparities in underserved Black and Brown communities. Hosted by Queen Latifah, the event will give viewers the opportunity to contribute to the Lung Association's COVID-19 Action Initiative, which works to address disparities in COVID-19 testing, provide masks and access to vaccines, when available, in underserved communities, develop critical plans on how to prevent future pandemics, and fund critical research. As part of its initiative, the American Lung Association will also deliver resources to the public, help frontline healthcare workers with COVID-19 education, and advocate at the state and federal level to end ongoing health disparities.

CVS Health and the American Lung Association have worked together for a number of years to support LUNG FORCE, an initiative focused on women's lung health. This year, the two organizations again teamed up to combat COVID-19 and support the COVID-19 Action Initiative.

During the pandemic, CVS Health has provided access to COVID-19 testing at more than 1,800 CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations, in addition to the company's ongoing work to provide healthcare services such as flu shots. While nearly 60% of the drive-thru test sites serve communities with demonstrated need for support - as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Social Vulnerability Index - CVS Health has also established community-based testing in underserved areas to reach people who may not otherwise have easy access to testing.

"CVS Health has been a committed partner to the American Lung Association, helping us address the nation's most pressing lung health issues, especially for those communities disproportionately burdened. We are thrilled to join forces with them again on this unique event," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association.

In addition to CVS Health, the Lung Association will also be teaming up with award-winning actress and filmmaker Laura Dern, to participate as a Brand Ambassador throughout the year. As a long-time partner of the Lung Association, Dern will act as an advisor to the organization's Board of Directors, helping to inform and support their COVID-19 Action Initiative.

"I've had the pleasure of witnessing first-hand the amazing work the American Lung Association has done for lung health through their education, advocacy and research efforts," said Dern. "I'm beyond proud to take a more active role in helping the organization advance its mission during this critical moment in our history."

For more information on the American Lung Association #Act4Impact livestream benefit and COVID-19 Action Initiative visit Lung.org/act4impact.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the

About COVID-19 Action Initiative

Guided by its three main pillars of research, education and advocacy, the American Lung Association established the COVID-19 Action Initiative committing $25M to end COVID-19 and defend against future respiratory viruses. Since the inception of the initiative, the organization has built a foundation by expanding COVID-19 research, funding awards and grants for preventative research, vaccines, and antivirals, as well as providing pilot grants to evaluate the effects of COVID-19 on patients with chronic lung disease.

