As Flu Season Approaches, American Lung Association Urges Annual Vaccination to Prevent Severe Illness

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With flu season on the horizon, the American Lung Association is reminding the public of the importance of getting an annual flu vaccination to protect against severe illness. Influenza, a highly contagious respiratory illness, affects millions of people in the U.S. each year, leading to significant health risks, particularly for those at higher risk of severe complications.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the 2023-2024 flu season saw between 35 and 65 million flu cases, up to 830,000 hospitalizations, and as many as 72,000 deaths. The flu season typically peaks from December through March, the best time for everyone aged six months and older to receive their flu shot is in September or October before flu starts widely circulating. Vaccination remains the best method to protect against the flu and severe complications, especially for those with chronic conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

"With over 50 years of history and hundreds of millions of flu vaccines administered safely in the U.S., the flu shot remains a vital tool in our public health arsenal," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "Annual flu vaccination is essential to help protect against severe flu-related illness and reduce the burden on our healthcare system. By getting vaccinated, you are not only protecting yourself but also helping to prevent the spread of flu in your community."

While anyone can contract the flu, certain groups face a higher risk of severe illness and complications, which can result in hospitalization or even death. Those at increased risk include:

Adults aged 65 and older

Pregnant individuals

Individuals with chronic conditions, including chronic lung diseases like asthma and COPD, heart disease and diabetes

Additionally, some racial and ethnic minority communities experience a higher burden of severe flu outcomes, including Black, Latino/Hispanic, American Indian, and Alaska Native populations. During the 2023-2024 flu season, the influenza hospitalization rate was 129% higher among Black individuals and 32% higher among Latino individuals compared to white individuals.

The 2023-2024 season data revealed that 94.3% of adults and 71% of children and adolescents hospitalized with the flu had at least one underlying medical condition, with chronic lung disease accounting for 35% of flu-related hospitalizations among adults. Additionally, flu vaccination rates for Black adults were 7% lower than those of white adults, highlighting a significant disparity that needs to be addressed. Among Medicare Fee-For-Service beneficiaries aged 65 or older, 38% of Black individuals were vaccinated, compared to 52% of white individuals.

Through its flu prevention campaign, the American Lung Association has partnered with CSL Seqirus to educate adults, particularly those at increased risk, about the dangers of flu and the steps they can take to protect themselves. The campaign emphasizes that flu vaccines can be safely administered alongside other vaccines, including an updated 2024-25 COVID-19 vaccine, and encourages adults to consult their healthcare providers about their options.

For more information about flu prevention and how to protect yourself and your loved ones from severe flu illness, visit Lung.org/prevent-flu.

