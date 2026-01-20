American Lung Association Calls on Nation to Stair Climb for Clean Air and Healthy Lungs

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Lung Association announced the official start of Fight For Air Climb season, which centers around 30 premier stair climb events in iconic buildings and stadiums from Los Angeles to New York City to Miami and dozens of cities in-between. Tens of thousands of people participate each year in support of family, friends and neighbors who fight for every breath. The series kicks off on February 22 and runs through May.

The Lung Association's Fight For Air Climbs welcome family teams rallying around a loved one with lung cancer or lung disease, corporate teams looking for a bonding activity, first responder and firefighter teams aiming for some friendly competition and any individual who wants a unique challenge or a chance to give back. The events are designed for every type of climber, from beginners to seasoned athletes. How you climb is up to you: take it fast or take it slow.

"The American Lung Association hosted its first Fight For Air Climb more than 35 years ago, and this trend continues to be a great way for community members, first responders, firefighters and corporate teams to come together, get active and have fun while doing good," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "Most importantly, the Fight For Air Climb supports the millions of people nationwide facing lung disease and their families. These events raise critical funds for research into new treatments and cures for lung cancer and lung disease, programs and services that help people live healthier lives, and efforts to create clean air and a tobacco-free future."

Participants of the Fight For Air Climb events experience a vibrant atmosphere, hear inspirational stories and see breathtaking views. For those who aren't able to make an in-person event, the Lung Association offers a "Climb Your Way" option for building a challenge and fundraising in a way that works for the individual. Stair climbing also has significant health benefits. It is a great workout for the lungs and heart, strengthens major muscles and improves balance and coordination.

Joining the Fight For Air Climb supports the work of the Lung Association to end lung cancer, improve the air we breathe, reduce the burden of lung disease on individuals and their families and create a tobacco-free future. Ninety cents of every dollar raised goes directly to research, programming and advocacy.

Registration for the Fight For Air Climb is now open for individuals and teams, which can include friends, families, running clubs, social groups and companies. Use code LOCAL20 for $20 off registration before January 31. For more information and to register, visit FightForAirClimb.org.

Here is a list of the 2026 Fight For Air Climbs by state:

California Los Angeles, February 22 San Francisco, April 18

Colorado Denver, April 25

Connecticut Hartford, April 25

Florida Miami, March 1 Orlando, March 7 Jacksonville, March 21 Tampa, April 11

Illinois Oakbrook (Chicago), March 8 Downtown Chicago, April 12

Indiana Indianapolis, March 7

Iowa Des Moines, March 29

Kentucky Louisville, March 29

Kansas/Missouri Kansas City, MO, March 1 St. Louis, March 28

Massachusetts Boston, March 28

Michigan Detroit, May 3

Minnesota Minneapolis, March 7

Nevada Las Vegas, February 22

New York New York City, March 21 Buffalo, May 9

North Carolina Charlotte, March 28

Oklahoma Oklahoma City, March 7

Ohio Cleveland, March 1 Columbus, March 22 Cincinnati, April 12

Pennsylvania Pittsburgh, March 28 Philadelphia, April 11

Rhode Island Providence, April 4

Wisconsin Milwaukee, March 21



