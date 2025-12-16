Kick the Nic in 2026: American Lung Association Offers Support to Help People Quit All Nicotine and Tobacco Products for Good

The American Lung Association encourages people who use tobacco and nicotine products to make a resolution to quit in 2026, provides free resources

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Currently, 16.4% of adults in the U.S. use at least one tobacco or nicotine product such as cigarettes, e-cigarettes or nicotine pouches. Nicotine is extremely addictive, so the American Lung Association is offering free resources and support to help people quit tobacco and nicotine products for good.

Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in America, killing 490,000 people each year. Currently, 16 million Americans live with a tobacco-related disease. While it's best to quit as early as possible, quitting tobacco and nicotine products at any age will enhance the length and quality of your life.

"Breaking the addiction to nicotine is extremely difficult. For most people, it takes multiple attempts to quit tobacco for good. Each quit attempt brings a person closer to reaching their goal," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "While smoking rates have decreased significantly over the past 50 years, we are concerned about more adults and youth using e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches. It is critical that people who are ready to quit using nicotine and tobacco products speak with their healthcare provider about Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved tobacco treatment medications."

The American Lung Association offers a free Lung Helpline to help people get started on their journey to quit. People can call 1-800-LUNGUSA to connect with a licensed registered nurse, respiratory therapist or certified tobacco treatment specialist. Services to help people quit nicotine and tobacco are available for adults and also teens ages 13 and up. The Lung Helpline also offers programs to employers to help their employees quit.

In addition, the Lung Helpline can help assist with information about lung cancer screening if they are eligible, help navigate insurance challenges, and connect people with Lung Health Navigators who specialize in lung cancer, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and pulmonary fibrosis.

For more information about quitting tobacco, visit the American Lung Association website at Lung.org or call the Lung HelpLine at 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) and press 2. Most health insurance covers medications and counseling to help you quit. If you don't have insurance, check out coverage options through the Affordable Care Act marketplace. Open enrollment runs through January 15 in most states. For more information, visit www.lung.org/openenrollment.

About the American Lung Association

