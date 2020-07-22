American Lung Association Launches 'Buy 2, Give 2 Masks' Campaign to Help Slow Spread of COVID-19

COVID-19 is primarily transmitted via respiratory spray. While social distancing is the most effective method of decreasing transmission, there are some instances when social distancing is not possible. Many people who become infected can unknowingly spread the COVID-19 virus because they have few or no symptoms. According to the available data, wearing a mask is a key measure to decreasing viral spread.

"Every mask donation will help support our efforts to stop COVID-19 in its tracks and take precautionary measures to protect public health from future respiratory virus pandemics," said American Lung Association President and CEO Harold Wimmer.

The Lung Association will provide mask donations to communities of color due to the systemic inequities that cause COVID-19 to disproportionately affect racial and ethnic minorities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that some groups experience systemic health and social inequities that put them at increased risk of getting COVID-19 and experiencing severe illness. Data shows that the death rate for African Americans is more than double that of other racial groups. According to the United Nations (U.N.), multiple factors are responsible, including economic inequality, increased reliance on public transport, overcrowded housing, environmental risks and limited availability of healthcare.

The "Buy 2, Give 2" mask campaign will raise funds for the COVID-19 Action Initiative, the Lung Association's efforts to combat COVID-19 and defend against future respiratory viruses. The initiative will expand ongoing respiratory research program, enhance key public health measures through education and advocacy and establish an advanced network to stop future respiratory virus pandemics.

For more information about the COVID-19 Action Initiative and how to support this lifesaving effort, visit Lung.org/cv19-action. For resources on protecting lung health during COVID-19, visit Lung.org/covid19.

For media seeking to schedule a media interview with a lung health expert on COVID-19, contact Stephanie Goldina at the American Lung Association at 312-801-7629 or [email protected].

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

American Lung Association • 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150 • Chicago, IL 60601

1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Ste. 1425 North • Washington, D.C. 20004

1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) Lung.org

SOURCE American Lung Association

Related Links

Lung.org

