World COPD Day: Lung Association Offers Free Access to Lung Health Navigators to People with COPD Nationwide

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is World COPD Day, and the American Lung Association is spotlighting a free program to provide personalized, one-on-one support to people living with COPD. The Lung Health Navigator program is available for all families across the U.S. affected by COPD, with a focus on people in rural communities who may not be close to physical hospitals and other resources.

Lung Health Navigators are licensed healthcare professionals, including registered nurses and respiratory therapists, who offer free and customized support to help people throughout their COPD journey. People can meet with a Lung Health Navigator over the phone, through an online chat, or a video call, depending on an individual's preference and schedule. To connect with a Lung Health Navigator, call 866-252-2959, or visit Lung.org/navigator.

"COPD is a devastating disease that impacts more than 11 million people in the U.S. And too many people don't have access to a specialty physician or even have a hospital nearby. Others are diagnosed and don't even know where to begin with lifestyle changes and medications," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "This is where our Lung Health Navigators are critical. Our healthcare professionals meet with people with COPD to discuss treatment options, when a person should seek a second opinion, help with insurance coverage, and much more. We encourage everyone with COPD to enroll in this free program to have a trusted professional to connect with."

COPD is a chronic, progressive lung disease that limits air flow and causes difficulty breathing. There is no cure for COPD; however, there are treatments—including supplemental oxygen, inhalers and medication, and lifestyle changes—that can improve daily symptoms and quality of life. Unfortunately, many people with lower incomes and education levels face barriers to optimal treatment and care. This includes individuals living in rural areas where COPD rates are twice that of those in urban communities, resulting in more hospitalizations and deaths.

The Lung Health Navigator program is part of the Lung Association's Living Well with COPD campaign, which provides free COPD support, education and resources tailored for every stage of the disease. To connect with a Lung Health Navigator, call 866-252-2959, or visit Lung.org/navigator. To learn more about COPD, visit Lung.org/copd.

Support for the Living Well with COPD educational campaign was provided by Sanofi and Regeneron, AstraZeneca, Genentech and GlaxoSmithKline.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events or donate today at Lung.org/donate .

CONTACT: Jill Dale | American Lung Association

P: 312-940-7001 M: 720-438-8289E: [email protected]

SOURCE American Lung Association