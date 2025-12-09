American Lung Association Launches Campaign to Help New England Residents Stay Healthy This Winter

New campaign educates adults about vaccines that protect against flu, COVID-19 and RSV

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Each winter, too many families across New England are impacted by respiratory diseases like the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The American Lung Association announced today the launch of a new educational campaign to help older adults in New England protect themselves from these potentially serious illnesses.

New England's population, including residents of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, is aging more rapidly than the national average, with a higher proportion of adults over age 65. This population is at a greater risk for serious complications, hospitalizations and death from respiratory diseases.

"Older adults in New England face a higher risk from respiratory illnesses, but the good news is that we have vaccines available that can help prevent severe disease. Vaccination will help keep residents healthy so they can enjoy the holidays with their family and their favorite winter activities," said Dr. David Hill, chair of the American Lung Association Board of Directors. "Unfortunately, vaccine confidence is on the decline due to misinformation and rising distrust in the institutions and systems that make vaccines available. The goal of this campaign is to ensure everyone has the information they need to keep their families healthy. We urge everyone to receive recommended vaccines to protect themselves and their loved ones."

Each year, respiratory viruses take a significant toll on public health:

Flu: During the 2024–2025 respiratory season, there were an estimated 47 to 82 million cases, resulting in up to 1.3 million hospitalizations and as many as 130,000 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

During the 2024–2025 respiratory season, there were an estimated 47 to 82 million cases, resulting in up to 1.3 million hospitalizations and as many as 130,000 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). COVID-19: Between October 2024 and September 2025, there were up to 4.6 million outpatient visits and 520,000 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

RSV: Up to 180,000 older adults in the U.S. are hospitalized and as many as 10,000 die annually.

While many people experience mild symptoms, older adults and people with chronic medical conditions such as lung or heart disease, diabetes or weakened immune systems face a higher risk of severe illness.

Vaccines can help prevent serious complications and keep families healthy, active and connected through the winter months:

Flu: Annual vaccination is recommended for everyone age six months and older, ideally in September or October, however people can get vaccinated anytime during the flu season.

Annual vaccination is recommended for everyone age six months and older, ideally in September or October, however people can get vaccinated anytime during the flu season. COVID-19: Recommended for everyone six months and older with shared clinical decision-making between patients and healthcare providers.

Recommended for everyone six months and older with shared clinical decision-making between patients and healthcare providers. RSV: Adults ages 50–74 at increased risk for severe RSV illness and all adults 75 and older, should receive a single RSV vaccine dose if they haven't already.

Most insurance plans, including Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare and VA health coverage, cover these vaccines without cost-sharing when provided by an in-network provider. Individuals should check with their insurance provider for coverage details. Vaccines may be available at healthcare offices, local pharmacies and public health departments.

The Lung Association's new campaign aims to provide accurate, science-based information and encourage adults to speak with their healthcare providers about which vaccinations are recommended for them. The comprehensive multi-state campaign includes health department partnerships and advertising on pharmacy bags, billboards, radio and social media.

For more information about vaccines that protect against infectious respiratory diseases, visit Lung.org/vaccines.

Support for this campaign is provided by GSK.

