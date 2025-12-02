American Lung Association Urges Flu Vaccination Following Most Severe Flu Season in Over a Decade

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This week is National Influenza Vaccination Week, and the American Lung Association today announced a campaign urging everyone six months and older to get their annual flu shot, following one of the most severe flu seasons the U.S. has experienced in recent history. The 2024–2025 flu season was classified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a high severity season, with the highest flu hospitalization rate since the 2010-11 season.

Influenza, or the flu, is a serious and potentially life-threatening respiratory illness that spreads easily from person to person. While anyone can get the flu, those living with chronic medical conditions, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other chronic lung diseases, are at increased risk for developing serious flu-related complications.

"Last year's flu season was a stark reminder of how dangerous influenza can be, especially for people with lung disease and other chronic health conditions," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "The flu shot is the best protection we have against severe illness, hospitalization and even death from the flu. We urge everyone six months and older to make vaccination a priority this season."

According to CDC data:

The 2024–2025 flu season marked the first high severity season since 2017–2018.

season since 2017–2018. The cumulative hospitalization rate was the highest observed since the 2010–2011 season.

There were an estimated 43 million illnesses, 560,000 hospitalizations and 38,000 deaths from the flu.

Tragically, 279 children died from flu-associated complications, which is the highest number since 2004.

In past flu seasons, nine out of ten adults hospitalized with flu had at least one underlying medical condition. Chronic lung disease, heart disease and diabetes are among the most common conditions that put people at increased risk. The flu can worsen chronic lung disease symptoms, trigger asthma attacks and lead to COPD exacerbations.

The Lung Association recommends that everyone six months and older get vaccinated against the flu in September or October ahead of the typical flu season peak from December through March. However, vaccination remains beneficial later in the season as long as the flu is circulating. The flu shot can also be safely administered alongside other vaccines, including those for RSV and COVID-19.

Through its flu awareness campaign, the American Lung Association is educating the public about the flu and steps to protect themselves and their loved ones from severe illness and hospitalization.

To learn more about influenza prevention and how to protect your lungs, visit Lung.org/prevent-flu.

Support for this new campaign was provided by Seqirus.

