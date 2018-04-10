American Lung Association Rallies Support for Lung Cancer Survivors at LUNG FORCE Walks Across the Country

Raising awareness and funds for lung cancer research, advocacy and educational programs, LUNG FORCE Walks are like no other charity event. In addition to the walk itself, participants are encouraged to use their "Action Passport" to visit stations to find out about Lung Association programs and services, advances in lung cancer research and lung health policies. American Lung Association 2018 National Breathe Deeper Sponsor, AbbVie empowers participants to learn more about lung cancer risks and the importance of early detection and screening, and receive educational materials and local resources for survivors and caregivers.

"There is significant need to improve care for patients with lung cancer – especially those with urgent treatment needs," said Toby Patterson, M.D., vice president, head oncology medical affairs AbbVie. "AbbVie is proud to work with partners like the American Lung Association to advance patient advocacy and education, as we work to progress the science of lung cancer therapy. LUNG FORCE walks are opportunities to highlight the needs of patients and demonstrate our shared commitment."

Every two and a half minutes someone in the U.S. is told that they have lung cancer, and the five-year survival rate for lung cancer is only 18.1 percent—among the lowest of all types of cancer. But according to the American Lung Association there is hope. In the past two years, 12 new therapies were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat lung cancer – giving life and hope to those facing lung cancer. For its part, the American Lung Association's commitment to lung cancer research continues to grow year over year with over $2.5 million for 26 research awards and grants in FY18, reaching almost $10 million invested in lung cancer research since the inception of LUNG FORCE in 2014.

"Lung cancer's devastating effects have been in the shadows for decades, and this must change," said Audrey Sylvia, assistant vice president of the American Lung Association's LUNG FORCE initiative. "Better detection and targeted treatments for lung cancer is key to saving lives. We invite everyone to join us and rally with friends, neighbors and colleagues at a LUNG FORCE Walk to raise our collective voice against lung cancer and for lung health."

The American Lung Association offers resources for individuals and families that have been impacted by lung cancer. Anyone seeking help can visit Lung.org/lung-cancer to find tailored information and resources or call the Lung Association's HelpLine at 1-800-LUNGUSA, which connects callers to information, resources and support services.

For media interested in speaking with an expert about lung cancer and LUNG FORCE Walks, contact Allison MacMunn at Media@Lung.org or 312-801-7628.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease, through research, education and advocacy. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to improve the air we breathe; to reduce the burden of lung disease on individuals and their families; and to eliminate tobacco use and tobacco-related diseases. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Guide Seal, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

About LUNG FORCE

LUNG FORCE is a new national movement led by the American Lung Association to unite women against lung cancer, the #1 cancer killer of women. LUNG FORCE has three priorities: 1) Make lung cancer a cause that people care about—and act on; 2) Educate and empower patients and healthcare providers and 3) Raise critical funds for lung cancer research. The American Lung Association's LUNG FORCE is nationally presented by CVS Health. Find out more at LUNGFORCE.org.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research and development-based biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology and neuroscience. In more than 75 countries, AbbVie employees are working every day to advance health solutions for people around the world. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-lung-association-rallies-support-for-lung-cancer-survivors-at-lung-force-walks-across-the-country-300626303.html

SOURCE American Lung Association

Related Links

http://Lung.org

