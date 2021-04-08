American Lung Association to Reduce Asthma-related ER and Hospital Visits for Communities Most Burdened by Asthma

CHICAGO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the U.S., 24.8 million people are living with asthma, including 5.5 million children. Without proper management of the disease, asthma symptoms can worsen and result in asthma attacks, emergency department and hospital visits. While asthma affects all people, the burden is not shared equally, with children and low-income individuals most likely to have asthma and suffer from severe asthma attacks, hospitalization and even death. Asthma morbidity and mortality also disproportionately affects Black and Hispanic individuals. In an effort to improve health and prevent asthma-related emergency department and hospital visits, especially for those most impacted, the American Lung Association is expanding its asthma intervention work with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The American Lung Association's Promoting Asthma Friendly Environments through Partnerships and Collaborations project received a five-year, $1 million cooperative agreement from the CDC's National Asthma Control Program. One area of focus is to support CDC's Controlling Childhood Asthma and Reducing Emergencies (CCARE) objective of preventing 500,000 emergency department and hospital visits by August 31, 2024.

Through this project, the Lung Association will help increase knowledge and adoption of evidence-based strategies to control asthma in communities most impacted by asthma through its broad network of established partners, proven programs, and effective policies to create asthma-friendly environments where people live, work, learn and play.

"Millions of Americans are living with asthma. And while it's a chronic condition, with the right support symptoms can be managed and controlled. No one should have to go to the emergency department or be hospitalized multiple times a year, or even lose their life to this disease," said American Lung Association President and CEO Harold Wimmer. "Everyone deserves the opportunity to lead a full and active life. We're proud to help bring proven strategies to trusted community organizations and partners to ensure that everyone gets the support they need not just to survive with asthma, but to thrive. And this is especially important for groups and individuals disproportionately impacted by asthma."

For more information about the Lung Association's work to support those with asthma and to access resources to ensure appropriate asthma care and asthma-friendly environments, visit Lung.org. Journalists who are interested in speaking with an asthma educator or expert can request an interview and more information by contacting Allison MacMunn at [email protected] or 312-801-7628.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

American Lung Association • 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150 • Chicago, IL 60601

1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Ste. 1425 North • Washington, D.C. 20004

1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) Lung.org

SOURCE American Lung Association