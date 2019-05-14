American Lung Association's LUNG FORCE Rallies People Nationwide in the Fight Against #1 Cancer Killer of Women - Lung Cancer

Half a decade after its launch, LUNG FORCE is building on its efforts to defeat lung cancer and encouraging people everywhere to participate in its annual Turquoise Takeover during National Women's Lung Health Week. Supporters can stand in solidarity against lung cancer by wearing turquoise, LUNG FORCE's signature color, and by turning their social media profiles turquoise. Now through May 25, people can also visit any CVS Pharmacy location to donate $1 or more to LUNG FORCE to fund lifesaving research and help defeat lung cancer.

The need for lung cancer research is critical. Among women in the U.S., lung cancer is on the rise. The rate of women being diagnosed with the disease has increased 87 percent in the last 41 years, and since the mid-1970s, lung cancer deaths among women have been increasing. In fact, it's estimated that lung cancer will represent close to 1 in 4 female cancer deaths this year.

Over the past five years, LUNG FORCE has taken major strides in the fight to defeat lung cancer, including:

Increased the American Lung Association's annual investment in lung cancer research by over 200 percent

Successfully advocated for Medicare coverage of lung cancer screening for 8 million high-risk adults

Helped to secure a 69 percent increase in National Institutes of Health lung cancer research funding

Advocated successfully to increase the legal age to purchase tobacco to 21 in 12 states and the District of Columbia

Encouraged more than 245,000 Americans to take the "Saved By The Scan" screening eligibility quiz, with 42 percent of former smokers now aware of the low-dose CT scan

Despite this, awareness of lung cancer remains low overall, with only 3 percent of women considering it a top-of-mind health concern.

"We are extraordinarily proud of all that LUNG FORCE has accomplished in the effort to defeat lung cancer in just five years," said Harold P. Wimmer, American Lung Association President and CEO. "To save more lives, it is critical that we expand on this work and continue to come together to support research funding for better treatment options and methods of early detection."

In addition to smoking, exposure to air pollution, radon gas, asbestos and secondhand smoke are also known causes of lung cancer. To address all risk factors associated with lung cancer, the Lung Association is investing in research and pushing for more research funding during National Women's Lung Health Week.

Also in celebration of National Women's Lung Health Week, eBay for Charity is offering a special collection of turquoise products, and 10 percent of the purchase price of eligible products will support lung cancer research and awareness. Customers can select the American Lung Association as their favorite charity on eBay and 100 percent of donations will go to the Lung Association.

To learn more about lung cancer, LUNG FORCE and how you can show your support during Turquoise Takeover, visit LUNGFORCE.org.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease, through research, education and advocacy. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to improve the air we breathe; to reduce the burden of lung disease on individuals and their families; and to eliminate tobacco use and tobacco-related diseases. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Guide Seal, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: LUNG.org.

About LUNG FORCE

LUNG FORCE is a new national movement led by the American Lung Association to unite women against lung cancer, the #1 cancer killer of women. LUNG FORCE has three priorities: 1) Make lung cancer a cause that people care about – and act on; 2) Educate and empower patients and healthcare providers and 3) Raise critical funds for lung cancer research. The American Lung Association's LUNG FORCE is nationally presented by CVS Health. Find out more at LUNGFORCE.org.

