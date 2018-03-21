American Media, Inc. Statement On Titles Offered For Sale By Meredith Corporation

News provided by

American Media, Inc.

20:43 ET

NEW YORK, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Media, Inc. today made the following statement regarding its interest in media brands being offered for sale by Meredith Corporation.

"American Media, Inc. no longer has any interest in acquiring any of the former Time Inc. brands being made available for sale by Meredith Corporation and remains focused on continuing to grow its recent acquisitions of Us Weekly and Men's Journal as well as its current roster of celebrity and lifestyle media brands."

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-media-inc-statement-on-titles-offered-for-sale-by-meredith-corporation-300617923.html

SOURCE American Media, Inc.

Also from this source

18:04 ET American Media, Inc. Responds To Comments Made By Attorney Peter...

Mar 20, 2018, 17:20 ET American Media, Inc. Statement In Response To Complaint Filed By...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

American Media, Inc. Statement On Titles Offered For Sale By Meredith Corporation

News provided by

American Media, Inc.

20:43 ET