American Media, Inc. Statement On Titles Offered For Sale By Meredith Corporation

NEW YORK, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Media, Inc. today made the following statement regarding its interest in media brands being offered for sale by Meredith Corporation.

"American Media, Inc. no longer has any interest in acquiring any of the former Time Inc. brands being made available for sale by Meredith Corporation and remains focused on continuing to grow its recent acquisitions of Us Weekly and Men's Journal as well as its current roster of celebrity and lifestyle media brands."