American Medical Staffing, Inc. Appoints Linda Perneau as Chief Executive Officer

HUNT VALLEY, Md., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Medical Staffing, Inc. ("AMS"), a leading provider of staffing solutions for the healthcare and education industries, announced the appointment of Linda Perneau as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 25, 2024.

As CEO, Ms. Perneau will oversee all aspects of AMS's operations, including business strategy, marketing, talent sourcing and delivery, client relations, business development and account management, compliance, and clinical excellence, as well as finance, HR and IT. She will work closely with the executive team to further enhance the company's reputation for providing high-quality healthcare staffing solutions and exceptional service to private and government organizations nationwide.

With an extensive background in staffing, and global recognition as a Top Executive in Staffing by Staffing Industry Analysts, Ms. Perneau brings over thirty years of experience and leadership to AMS. She joins AMS after leading the transformational execution of a five-year strategic plan, culminating in the sale of Volt Information Systems, an international publicly held organization, where Ms. Perneau previously served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Board Director. Prior to Volt, she held executive positions at Randstad, and as Senior Vice President/Group Executive - East Region at SFN Group/Spherion Staffing, which was acquired by Randstad.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead AMS and to build upon its legacy of excellence," said Ms. Perneau, incoming CEO. "I look forward to working with the talented team to create exceptional experiences and deliver value to our clients, partners and employees."

"We are thrilled to welcome Linda Perneau to AMS as CEO," said Rohan Saikia, Managing Director of Great Point Partners. "Her experience and strategic vision make her an ideal fit to lead the company into its next phase of growth. We are confident that under her guidance, AMS will continue to thrive and exceed expectations in the healthcare staffing industry."

About American Medical Staffing

American Medical Staffing is a nurse-founded and nurse-led full-service medical staffing and recruitment firm that provides custom solutions for all healthcare staffing needs to hospitals, clinics, educational institutions, correctional facilities, and home health care entities. With decades of staffing experience, we have fueled thousands of connections between quality clinicians and the facilities searching for them. We do this by creating extraordinary experiences that enliven healthcare professionals' careers and bridge the gap to facilities in need of their unique skills and talent. As a preferred facility staffing partner, we are committed to ensuring our clients can access high-quality healthcare professionals on time and on budget. With a focus on delivering high-quality talent and exceptional service, American Medical Staffing helps healthcare and educational organizations nationwide meet their staffing needs and achieve their goals. For more information about AMS and its services, please visit at AmericanMedicalStaffing.com.

