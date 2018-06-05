American National Insurance Company Selects SS&C to Transform Investment Operations

American National was looking for a comprehensive software and services solution that would deliver the infrastructure, automation and scalability of a SaaS solution with complete control and flexibility. With CAMRA as its core operational platform, American National will rely on SS&C for its investment accounting, reconciliation automation, corporate action management, performance measurement and attribution and robust reporting. SS&C will provide American National with a comprehensive view of its entire investment portfolio across all asset classes with web-based portfolio analytics and executive dashboards.

"SS&C is a proven provider for large insurance companies with a track record of successful implementations. These were important factors in our decision-making process," said Suzanne Saunders, Vice President of Investment Accounting at American National. "No other provider could match SS&C in terms of flexible solution delivery, advanced technology capabilities, and insurance accounting expertise. We are excited to expand our current relationship with SS&C and look forward to a long-term strategic partnership that positions us for success in the increasingly complex insurance investment industry."

SS&C is committed to ongoing investments in technology and services to address changing insurance regulatory and accounting rules and standards. American National will have access to SS&C's extensive investment accounting expertise, including technical accounting resources, industry best practices and emerging regulatory and accounting rules.

"We continue to invest in CAMRA, our premier insurance investment accounting system, and we are excited about earning American National's business," said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The technology and automation we deliver will provide American National with an agile and accelerated close process. Our solution will empower American National's front office to pursue any investment opportunity without technology or operational limitation."

About American National

American National, headquartered in Galveston, Texas, was founded in 1905 and offers life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products, and property and casualty insurance. American National has a diverse investment portfolio in excess of $20 billion in assets, including fixed income, equities, derivatives, commercial mortgages and alternatives.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 13,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-national-insurance-company-selects-ssc-to-transform-investment-operations-300659497.html

SOURCE SS&C

Related Links

https://www.ssctech.com

