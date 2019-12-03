American Oncology Network Selects PatientPoint as Exclusive Patient Engagement Partner

CINCINNATI and FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) has selected PatientPoint® as the exclusive point-of-care education and engagement partner for its rapidly growing network of community oncology practices. With this new partnership, AON providers join approximately 4,100 oncologists nationwide leveraging PatientPoint solutions to educate, inform and improve communication among oncology patients, care partners and providers.

AON is an alliance of physicians and healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. The AON network was launched in 2018 by the leadership team responsible for the success of the nation's largest independent community oncology practice. The AON network currently represents more than 54 physicians and 15 nurse practitioners/physician assistants across nine states.

The PatientPoint-AON partnership is an expansion of a partnership forged in 2011 between PatientPoint and Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute.

"PatientPoint allows us to customize information at so many different touchpoints to ensure patients, caregivers and providers alike are receiving the specific and appropriate information they need to know to feel truly informed," said American Oncology Network Chief Marketing & Sales Officer Shelly Glenn. "Based on our previous success, we are confident that PatientPoint solutions will help AON practices foster that same personalized, engaged and informed experience that is the hallmark of community oncology."

The PatientPoint offerings in AON practices include digital waiting room screens featuring award-winning, empowering education and custom messages within which AON locations can inform patients of key services and support programs, patient portal access, events and more. PatientPoint interactive exam room touchscreens are also available, featuring videos, 3D anatomicals and other multimedia learning tools for more than 20 cancer types. Providers can easily text and email information from touchscreens to patients and families, extending engagement beyond the four walls of the physician office. PatientPoint digital screens featuring the latest practice and medical news and information in the back office enable AON to highlight key practice initiatives, quality scores and keep providers and staff up to date.

"PatientPoint is proud to offer cutting-edge digital engagement solutions to AON to help their practices educate and inform patients in the waiting room, exam room and beyond the four walls of the office to help ensure better outcomes," said PatientPoint Chief Provider Officer and President, Hospital Chris Martini. "We look forward to partnering with AON to make a positive impact on patients, care partners and providers at these key touchpoints and beyond for many years to come."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is a patient engagement solutions company passionately committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better™. By harnessing the power of technology, our omnichannel platform more effectively educates and empowers patients, caregivers and staff to deliver improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience. For 30 years, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and sponsoring brands have trusted PatientPoint and its more than 450 team members to provide a uniquely integrated experience across care settings. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About American Oncology Network, LLC

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly growing AON network represents 54 physicians and 15 nurse practitioners practicing across nine states. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients' experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

SOURCE PatientPoint

Related Links

http://www.patientpoint.com

