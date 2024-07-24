American Osteopathic Association Installs Teresa Hubka, DO, as 128th President

Dr. Hubka assumed the presidency before an estimated 900 osteopathic physicians, students and guests at the AOA's Annual Business Meeting in Chicago. Her term in office coincides with the 150th anniversary of osteopathic medicine, a philosophy established in 1874 by a frontier physician seeking a more patient-centered approach to care. Today, the osteopathic medical profession accounts for more than 11% of all physicians and 25% of all medical students in the U.S.

"As osteopathic physicians, we bring a unique philosophy to the practice of medicine, treating the whole person rather than just symptoms," said Dr. Hubka, an osteopathic OB-GYN who has practiced in Chicago for more than three decades. "Our distinctive approach is exactly what is needed in healthcare today."

Dr. Hubka is dually board-certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She is a Distinguished Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOOG), Diplomat of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and a member of the AOA Mentor Hall of Fame.

As the founder and medical director of Comprehensive Wellness Care, LLC, in Chicago, Dr. Hubka specializes in obstetrics and gynecology and reproductive health, providing complete health services for women of all ages. In addition, she serves as a clinical professor and department chair at Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine.

During her AOA presidency, Dr. Hubka will focus on leading excellence in osteopathic distinction, solidarity and physician leadership. "Our unique approach enables us to provide our patients with the most comprehensive level of care found in medicine today. This is truly remarkable, especially in a healthcare landscape increasingly focused on patient-centered outcomes," she said.

A graduate of the Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Hubka completed an osteopathic internship at Atlantic City (New Jersey) Medical Center, followed by a residency in OB-GYN surgery at Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in Chicago, where she served as Administrative Chief Resident.

Dr. Hubka has been named by Chicago Magazine as a "top doctor" in women's healthcare multiple times and is a recipient of the ACOOG Distinguished Service Award, the highest honor bestowed by the college.

Also Saturday, Robert G.G. Piccinini, DO, D.FACN, was elected as President-Elect of the AOA. Dr. Piccinini, an AOA board-certified osteopathic psychiatrist who practices in Macomb, Michigan, will begin his term as AOA President in July 2025.

About the American Osteopathic Association

The American Osteopathic Association (AOA) represents more than 197,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and osteopathic medical students; promotes public health; encourages scientific research; serves as the primary certifying body for DOs; and is the accrediting agency for osteopathic medical schools. To learn more, visit FindaDO.org.

About the AOA House of Delegates

The AOA's House of Delegates, comprised of more than 500 delegates representing osteopathic state medical associations, specialty societies, interns, residents and students from throughout the country, meets annually in July to set organizational policies and elect new officers.

SOURCE American Osteopathic Association