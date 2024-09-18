American Osteopathic Information Association (AOiA) Launches Digital Health Innovation Educational Series at OMED24

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Osteopathic Information Association (AOiA) is set to host a two-day Digital Health Innovation Hub and Thought Leadership Theater at the OMED24 conference in San Antonio, Sept. 20-22, 2024.

Launched in 2024 to advance digital health innovation in osteopathic medicine, the AOiA's Digital Health Innovation Community of Practice (DHI CoP) and steering committee are hosting the first public-facing series of educational events and networking opportunities at the OMED24 Innovation Hub.

Mari Greenberger, AOiA’s Digital Health Innovation Lead

Seven educational sessions featuring leading experts in the field, including physicians, residents, students, and other key members of the osteopathic community, will be offered at the Innovation Hub's Thought Leadership Theater. The sessions are anchored around the DHI CoP's strategic priorities: education and training, policy, and the integration of digital health into practice. "Osteopathic medicine is shaping the digital health landscape through these core pillars. We are showing the world what makes osteopathic medicine unique with our effective convergence of osteopathic principles and technology," said Cole Zanetti, DO, MPH, co-chair of the DHI CoP.

Friday, 9/20

9:30 am A World with AI: The Rebirth of Osteopathy 11:15 am #FirstToTheFuture: Pioneering Digital Health UME with RVUCOM's Digital Health Track 1:15 pm Approaches to Teaching AI in Medical Schools & Residency Training for All Specialties Saturday, 9/21--

9:30 am Digital Health Policy Update: What's in the Pipeline & Why It Matters 11:15 am Addressing Inconsistent Quality of Digital Health Software Products: Understanding the DiME Seal 1:15 pm The Transformation of Healthcare System by Generative AI 2:15 pm AOIA's Emerging DO Initiative: What We Heard & Where We Are Going

Mari Greenberger, AOiA's Digital Health Innovation Lead, encourages participants to look beyond the technology and tools. "Empowering osteopathic physicians with innovative digital tools is not just about advancing technology — it's about elevating patient care and propelling the entire field of osteopathic medicine into the future." After OMED24, education and training will continue via webinars and other opportunities available to Community of Practice members. For more information on the DHI Community of Practice and upcoming webinar schedule, please visit www.aoiassn.org/innovation/.

About AOiA

The American Osteopathic Information Association (AOiA) is a not-for-profit trade association formed in 2000 to advance the use of information technology in the practice of osteopathic medicine. AOiA supports the osteopathic profession through advocacy, member-focused resources, strategic partnerships and data driven innovation including digital health initiatives. For more information about AOiA and Digital Health Innovation, please visit, www.aoiassn.org/innovation/

About OMED24

Hosted by the American Osteopathic Association (AOA), OMED is an annual medical conference bringing together thousands of osteopathic physicians, medical students and other health professionals from across the country. This year's conference is being held in San Antonio, September 20 – 22, 2024. To learn more about OMED24, please visit https://omed.osteopathic.org .

