American Outdoor Brands to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT), an industry leading provider of products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in September 2023.

Lake Street 2023 BIG7 Best Ideas Growth Conference in New York – September 14, 2023

– CL King's 21st Annual Best Ideas Virtual Conference – September 18, 2023

To participate in the American Outdoor Brands meetings at either conference, Institutional investors should reach out to the respective firm for more details. Webcasts, where available, can be accessed on the American Outdoor Brands website at www.aob.com.

About American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT) is an industry leading provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, outdoor cooking, and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The Company produces innovative, top quality products under its brands BOG®; BUBBA®; Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Frankford Arsenal®; Grilla Grills®; Hooyman®; Imperial®; LaserLyte®; Lockdown®; MEAT!; Old Timer®; Schrade®; Tipton®; Uncle Henry®; ust®; and Wheeler®. For more information about all the brands and products from American Outdoor Brands, Inc., visit www.aob.com.

Contact:

Liz Sharp, VP, Investor Relations

lsharp@aob.com

(573) 303-4620

