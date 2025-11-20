American Outdoor Grill appoints Merlot Marketing as Agency of Record

Proudly American-made grill manufacturer selects award-winning agency to strengthen brand positioning, elevate visibility, and ignite success at KBIS

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merlot Marketing (Merlot) has been named Agency of Record for American Outdoor Grill (AOG), a division of RH Peterson and a leading manufacturer of premium outdoor cooking appliances. The partnership marks a new chapter in AOG's brand evolution, focused on elevating awareness of its American-made craftsmanship, strengthening its competitive positioning, and deepening consumer and trade engagement across the outdoor-living market.

Whether built-in or freestanding, each model creates the space for ordinary moments to become extraordinary experiences for family and friends.

"As we continue to grow and expand our presence within the premium outdoor cooking space, partnering with Merlot Marketing was a strategic next step," said Amy Bortz, Vice President of Marketing for RH Peterson. "Merlot's proven expertise in the home and building products industry, along with their ability to capture both the heart and mind of the consumer, makes them the ideal partner to help share AOG's story of craftsmanship, connection, and confidence."

Rooted in a legacy of American craftsmanship, American Outdoor Grill represents the pride, precision, and reliability that today's consumers value most. Each grill is built in the United States by skilled craftspeople, many of whom have spent decades with RH Peterson, passing down their expertise from one generation to the next. As a family-owned and managed company for more than 88 years, RH Peterson continues to foster a culture of integrity and care, where employees take pride in every detail and every grill reflects their shared commitment to quality, performance, and connection.

"American Outdoor Grill embodies everything we love about storytelling rooted in heritage and heart," said Debi Hammond, CEO and Founder of Merlot Marketing. "Their brand is built on quality, dependability, and family – values that align perfectly with our own. Together, we're excited to help AOG claim its rightful place as the everyday hero of outdoor entertaining."

Through a comprehensive PR.0™ and Creative Services program, Merlot will develop and distribute Digitally Integrated News Releases (DiNRs), manage tradeshow media outreach, and provide ongoing creative consultation across AOG's web, catalog, video, and tradeshow materials. These efforts will set the stage for AOG's strongest showing yet at the 2026 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Orlando, Florida, reinforcing the brand's commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and connection.

To learn more about Merlot Marketing, visit https://merlotmarketing.com/.

About Merlot Marketing

Promoting brands throughout North America and Canada for more than 20 years, Merlot Marketing is an award-winning, national marketing agency specializing in consumer goods and the home and building products category. In 2022, Merlot Marketing was named Influential Agency of the Year by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and is a proud member of the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA). Services include public relations (PR.0™), brand strategy, social media, advertising and digital communications. Discover the agency's passion, creativity and results at https://merlotmarketing.com.

About RH Peterson Co.

For 88 years, RH Peterson Co. has been providing superior, state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor fire products for homes around the world. From premium Fire Magic and hard-working American Outdoor Grills, to the industry-leading Real Fyre gas logs, and the elegant American Fyre Designs exterior fire features, the company's innovative products are rooted in exceptional quality and craftsmanship and handcrafted in the USA. For more information, visit https://rhpeterson.com.

SOURCE Merlot Marketing Inc