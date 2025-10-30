Nichiha USA appoints Merlot Marketing as Agency of Record

Leading manufacturer of residential and commercial building materials taps award-winning agency to help drive awareness and business growth

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merlot Marketing (Merlot) has been named Agency of Record for Nichiha USA, a top-tier manufacturer of building material solutions. Merlot will elevate the brand's presence in industry and business media through a targeted, multi-tiered public relations campaign.

Nichiha’s durable and environmentally conscious premium fiber cement cladding offers a wide range of colors, styles, and textures for any specification.

"Intimate knowledge of our industry and their savvy approach to media engagement make Merlot Marketing the ideal storyteller for our brand," said Maria Fernandez, Director of Marketing for Nichiha USA. "To further connect with architects, designers, and builders, we are excited to share compelling stories that showcase how our solutions help create beautiful, enduring spaces."

Nichiha's architectural wall panels (AWP) give architects, designers, building owners, and homeowners the look and feel they want - wood, stone, brick, or concrete - without the upkeep that comes with natural materials. Made from durable fiber cement, they're designed to be shaped and finished for nearly any style, then installed quickly using Nichiha's Ultimate Clip System. The result: a high-end aesthetic that lasts, without the extra maintenance or specialized crews normally required.

"We're excited to partner with Nichiha USA to promote their complete line of building materials," said Debi Hammond, CEO and founder of Merlot Marketing. "Nichiha's products help create stunning, long-lasting commercial and residential spaces around the world. We look forward to sharing their story of sustainability and performance here in the United States."

Merlot will collaborate closely with Nichiha USA to drive key public relations and communications efforts. Through its unique PR.0 program, which blends traditional PR with digital innovation, Merlot will engage national commercial media with compelling product and trend stories. This includes Digitally Integrated News Releases (DiNR), MAT releases, award submissions, tradeshow support, and targeted outreach to increase brand awareness and industry engagement within the product category.

About Merlot Marketing

Promoting brands throughout North America and Canada for more than 20 years, Merlot Marketing is an award-winning, national marketing agency specializing in consumer goods and the home and building products category. In 2022, Merlot Marketing was named Influential Agency of the Year by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and is a proud member of the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA). Services include public relations (PR.0™), brand strategy, social media, advertising and digital communications. Discover the agency's passion, creativity and results at https://merlotmarketing.com.

About Nichiha

Nichiha USA, a subsidiary of Nichiha Corporation, is a leading manufacturer of high-functioning cladding for commercial and residential building applications. Founded in Japan in 1956, Nichiha now employs over 3,000 people across 13 locations worldwide, including a manufacturing facility in Macon, Georgia. Nichiha creates long-term value for architects, builders, and contractors through innovative building material solutions that offer durability, a wide range of colors, styles, and textures, and customized support to meet any specification—helping customers get the most out of their projects. To learn more, visit https://nichiha.com.

