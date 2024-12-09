American Packaging Corporation Advances Recycle Ready High Performance Paper Packaging

APC's RE™ Sustainable Packaging Portfolio Expands with Another Designed for Recycle Technology

COLUMBUS, Wis., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Packaging Corporation (APC), a leader in flexible packaging solutions, announced another expansion of APC's RE™ Sustainable Packaging portfolio, with the addition of new high performance, paper-based packaging technologies that are targeted for curbside recyclability, while providing excellent product protection levels that extend shelf life, protect product flavor, and maintain product freshness.

High Performance Paper Packaging

In repulping tests conducted by Western Michigan University, over 85% of APC's high performance paper packaging is recovered. This recycle-ready technology is targeted to offer a positive end-of-life alternative for conventional, non-recyclable packaging structures such as Paper/PE/Foil/PE laminate structures and can be used in both heat seal and cold seal packaging formats. APC's high performance paper provides both sustainable and eco-friendly benefits offering greater than 30% reduction in carbon footprint.

The technology offers several features and benefits, including PVDC-free, grease and aroma resistant, and high MVTR and OTR barriers. These performance attributes make APC's recycle ready, high performance paper packaging suitable for stand up pouches and flat pouches especially for dry goods such as seasonings, spices, coffee, powdered drinks and drink enhancements, cookies, crackers, cereal bars and baking mixes.

APC's new designed for recycle, high performance paper technology was unveiled at Pack Expo Chicago 2024 at APC's Lounge & Learn event. For more information about APC's recycle ready, high performance paper packaging and samples, please contact American Packaging at [email protected] or 515-733-1406.

About American Packaging Corporation : Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is a recognized leader in the flexible packaging industry. Family-owned, APC distinguishes itself by investing in state-of-the-art facilities and capabilities, delivering packaging innovation, promoting sustainable products and practices, and focusing customer delight. Today, APC operates six Centers of Excellence in the United States and employs approximately 1,300 talented, motivated professionals. For more information, please visit https://americanpackaging.com/

