American Packaging Corporation expands platform of recyclable laminates designed to close the performance gap between traditional multi-material laminates and recyclable packaging

COLUMBUS, Wis., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Packaging Corporation's recyclable portfolio includes a broad array of options suited for bar wraps, pillow pouches, side gusseted and stand-up pouches. APC is expanding upon the previous successes of the recyclable clear-barrier fitmented stand-up pouch and recyclable cold seal bar-wrap and offering options for a variety of additional product applications. This portfolio of recyclable offerings utilizes the latest materials and process technologies to the benefit of the brand-owner.

Jeff Travis, Packaging Innovations and Sustainability Leader at American Packaging said, "Increasingly, brands are targeting the development of 100% reusable, recyclable, and compostable packaging solutions. To meet these targets, brands are reaching out to converters for options. Redesign is often necessary but the needs for branding, shelf life, package integrity, and machinability can't be ignored. Brands each have specific needs and the tailoring of laminate options is important to drive adoption. Fortunately new materials and process developments are offering credible options."

Tailoring the package to the brand owner's needs are important. This is available through a combination of materials, process technologies, and APC's state-of-the-art printing and converting technologies. Attributes such as appearance, graphics, stiffness, shelf presence, and barrier can be modified. Processability and machinability is also improved.

These design-for-recycle options are suitable for a broad range of products including dry mix, confection, snacks, cereals, fresh produce, soaps, and lotions. Standard recyclable laminate options are available but custom options can be developed based upon the specific needs of the brand. These laminates can be provided in rollstock or premade pouch format offering the brand owner with an opportunity to target an end of life option, with little to no change in shelf life, package integrity, and machinability.

Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is solely focused on flexible packaging. APC is committed to innovation, sustainability, and customer delight from a talented family of packaging professionals. www.ampkcorp.com

