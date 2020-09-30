American Packaging Takes Home Four Gold Ink Awards for Packaging Excellence

CHILI, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Packaging Corporation (APC) has been awarded four 2020 Gold Ink Awards in the flexible packaging and digital printing – label and packaging categories. Presented by Printing Impressions, the Gold Ink Awards is the industry's most prestigious print competition and is open to all creators and producers of printed materials.

In this year's competitions, more than 400 entries were submitted in 43 categories. APC's winning packaging entries include:

Gold recognition: 20.73 oz. Milky Way fun size big bag

Pewter recognition: 9 oz. Toll House pumpkin spice truffles, Cargill 16 oz. Truvia Sweet Complete and Cargill Truvia naturally sweet

For more information about the awards, please visit: americanpackaging.com

About American Packaging Corporation

Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is a recognized leader in the flexible packaging industry. Independently owned, APC is committed to innovation, sustainability and customer delight from a talented family of packaging professionals. Today, APC operates five Centers of Excellence in the United States and employs approximately 1,200 talented, motivated professionals, including nationwide sales reps and field technical support. For more information, please visit: americanpackaging.com.

