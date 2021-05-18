American Parents Reveal The Most Surprising & 'Pain in the Butt' Moments In Their First Months Of Parenthood

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the launch of the 'Baby Skin Integrity Comparison Survey' (BaSICS) by the University of Salford which shows WaterWipes®, the world's purest baby wipes, are now the #1 wipes against the causes of diaper rash – WaterWipes® has released new research revealing the most surprising and 'pain in the butt' moments of early parenthood.i These include a lack of time for sleep and self-care, constant worrying and caring for diaper rash.

The survey amongst American parents of babies aged 0-2 showed the biggest surprises affecting parents are:

Feeling constantly busy but like they never get anything done (45%)

'Mom brain' being a very real thing (39%)

Constantly checking on their baby while they're asleep (39%)

Having less time to spend/be intimate with their partner (36%)

Feeling constant fear of 'getting it wrong' (35%)

Leaving the house without taking a shower (25%)

Parents also shared their biggest 'pain in the butt' moments as it relates to caring for their little one, including:

Being woken up at night just after falling asleep (51%)

Discovering their baby has diaper rash (29%)

When baby has a diaper blowout while out and about (26%)

When baby spits up on themselves after a fresh outfit change (23%)

When baby has a diaper blowout just before leaving the house (21%)

WaterWipes® research also revealed a staggering 9 in 10 (92%) parents said their baby experienced diaper rash. When asked about how it made them feel, more than half were worried their baby was in pain or distress (56%) and worried about their skin (55%).

The first of its kind 'Baby Skin Integrity Comparison Survey' (BaSICS) by the University of Salford compared the occurrence and duration of diaper rash on newborns with two other leading brands of baby wipes, randomly allocated to almost 700 moms. It revealed that babies cleansed with WaterWipes® are less likely to get diaper rash and, if they do, it doesn't last as long compared to other leading brands.

"The BaSICS study is an important milestone in baby's skin health and we are proud that WaterWipes® have been clinically proven as the #1 wipe against the causes of diaper rash," said Eimear Gorman, Head of Marketing WaterWipes North America. "When your baby has diaper rash, we understand it can be an upsetting and distressing time for parents. That's why, at WaterWipes®, we are dedicated to providing parents with the best products to care for and protect their baby's delicate skin. As a product born from a father's desire to gently care for his daughter's severe diaper rash, we know that diaper rash can be tough on you and your baby."

WaterWipes® are available at major in-store and e-commerce retailers nationwide.

For more information, visit: skincare.waterwipes.com

*Moderate to severe diaper rash

The parenting survey was conducted by OnePoll research amongst 1,000 respondents from the United States. All respondents were parents of at least one child aged 0-2 years old. The research fieldwork took place between April 14th – 26th, 2021.

About WaterWipes®

WaterWipes®, the world's purest baby wipes, made using unique water technology, contain minimal ingredients, 99.9% purified water and a drop of fruit extract. They have been specifically developed to be purer than cotton wool and water while offering the convenience of a wipe. They provide gentle cleansing for the most delicate newborn skin and even premature babies' skin.

About the clinical study

The Baby Skin Integrity Comparison Survey (BaSICS) was an independent study conducted by the University of Salford in the UK and revealed that WaterWipes® is now clinically proven to be the No.1 wipe against the causes of diaper rash. The study compared the occurrence and duration of diaper rash on newborns with two other leading brands of baby wipes, randomly allocated to almost 700 moms who participated. It revealed that babies cleansed with WaterWipes are less likely to get diaper rash and, if they do, it doesn't last as long compared to other leading brands.*

The study showed that baby's cleansed using WaterWipes® had less diaper rash* (19%), compared to those cleansed with brand one (25%) or brand two (30%). For each day of diaper rash* experienced by the WaterWipes babies, it lasted approximately 50% longer on babies using the other leading brands. The study has been published in Pediatrics & Neonatology.

*moderate to severe

i Price AD et al., The BaSICS (Baby Skin Integrity Comparison Survey) study: A prospective experimental study using maternal observations to report the effect of baby wipes on the incidence of irritant diaper dermatitis in infants, from birth to eight weeks of age, Pediatrics and Neonatology, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.pedneo.2020.10.003

