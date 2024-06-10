Nominations Now Open for WaterWipes® Pure Foundation Fund in the U.S. and Canada

The fourth annual celebration awards two healthcare professionals for their outstanding care in the pregnancy, birth and postnatal journey

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterWipes® is proud to announce the fourth annual Pure Foundation Fund in the U.S. and Canada, honoring the achievements of healthcare professionals (HCPs) working in maternity, neonatal and postnatal care. HCPs can nominate themselves or be nominated by others now through July 31.

This year's Pure Foundation Fund will recognize two HCPs with a reward that propels their efforts to continue providing excellent care for families and babies. Winners will receive:

$5,000 (USD) for their department to improve the care of parents and babies. For example, to purchase equipment, provide resources for parents, fund training, improve practice/care or support further research relating to pregnancy, baby care, and neonatal care.

A bulk donation of WaterWipes® to the winner's organization.

A WaterWipes® Pure Foundation Fund plaque.

A $500 Visa gift card and flowers.

"We are delighted to continue the tradition of WaterWipes® Pure Foundation Fund, aimed to celebrate the tireless work of healthcare professionals who play such a large role in all lives," said Lindsay Martin, Vice President of WaterWipes® Americas. "We look forward to recognizing the tremendous impact they have on their patients as they embody compassion and care."

All nomination entries must include background on the HCP and how they supported their patients' parenting journey.

For more information about the WaterWipes® Pure Foundation Fund and to nominate a healthcare professional, please visit PureFoundationFundUSCA.WaterWipes.com.

About WaterWipes®

WaterWipes® are made using a unique water technology and contain just two ingredients, 99.9% purified water and a drop of fruit extract. They have been specifically developed to be purer than cloth and water while offering the convenience of a wipe. They provide gentle cleansing for the most delicate newborn skin and are so gentle they can also be used on premature babies.

About the WaterWipes® Pure Foundation Fund

WaterWipes® launched the Pure Foundation Fund in 2020, and since then, has used it to celebrate and recognize the incredible work of healthcare professionals involved in maternity, neonatal and postnatal care. Healthcare professionals and expectant and new parents are encouraged to nominate individuals who go above and beyond to make a difference to the lives of parents and babies for the chance to win a reward that powers forward their efforts. Entries are reviewed by a panel of WaterWipes® representatives and a representative(s) from select partner organizations to select each winner.

