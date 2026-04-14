American Parkinson Disease Association Kicks Off 2026 Optimism Walk Series

Across the country, local communities will come together for awareness, inspiration, and support.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is pleased to announce the schedule for the 2026 APDA Optimism Walk series – a nationwide movement to raise awareness and critical funds for the Parkinson's disease (PD) community.

Walkers come together to raise funds and awareness at a 2025 APDA Optimism Walk.

The Optimism Walk series is a cornerstone of APDA's efforts to empower people with PD and their care partners and families with the resources and support they need; to advance research and public policy in pursuit of better treatments and ultimately a cure; and to increase public awareness of the fastest-growing neurological disease in the world. With 18 events across the country, participants show solidarity with those impacted by PD and, through fundraising and donations, directly support APDA's essential programs and services delivered by a nationwide network of Chapters and Information & Referral (I&R) Centers.

The 2026 APDA Optimism Walk series kicks into high gear for the spring on May 2 in Norfolk, VA, followed by Walks in Farmington, CT; Framingham, MA; and Naperville, IL. Fall Walks will be held in Suffolk, VA; Westport, CT; Roseville, MN; Green Bay, WI; Urbandale, IA; Seattle, WA; Warwick, RI; Troy, IL; Cape Cod, MA; Chesterfield, MO; West Baylon, NY (Long Island); and Lakeland, FL. While most Walks will take place in the spring and fall, two were held earlier this year in Boca Raton, FL and Atlanta, GA.

Registration for all APDA Optimism Walks is free and open to all. Participants are encouraged to fundraise, form teams, and spread awareness leading up to the Walk. Fundraising efforts are crucial in supporting APDA's mission to provide the support, education, research, and community that helps everyone impacted by PD live life to the fullest. As such, there are prizes for every individual who raises $100 or more.

"Parkinson's disease touches millions of lives across the United States, including the approximately one million people living with the disease and their care partners, families, and friends. With a new diagnosis every six minutes, we are reminded why resources and support are essential," says Leslie A. Chambers, President & CEO of APDA. "The APDA Optimism Walks are a powerful way to bring local communities together, raise vital funds, and remind everyone impacted by PD that they are not alone."

APDA offers a wide range of PD programs, resources, education, and support. To learn more, visit www.apdaparkinson.org, email [email protected], or call 800-223-2732.

About the American Parkinson Disease Association

The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting Parkinson's disease (PD) by providing the support, education, research, and community that helps everyone impacted by PD live life to the fullest. Through a nationwide grassroots network of Chapters and Information & Referral (I&R) Centers, APDA works tirelessly to raise public awareness of this chronic neurologic movement disorder and deliver outstanding patient services, resources, and educational and wellness programs to the approximately one million people living with PD in the United States and their care partners and families. Envisioning a world without PD, APDA's national research program and Centers for Advanced Research aim to provide better treatments and unlock the mysteries of the disease. APDA is also committed to advancing public policy solutions that improve lives and move us toward a cure. Founded in 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $338 million in its efforts to support the PD community. Learn more at www.apdaparkinson.org.

SOURCE American Parkinson Disease Association, Inc.