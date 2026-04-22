American Parkinson Disease Association Welcomes Three Distinguished Leaders to National Board of Directors

New board members bring creative vision, healthcare expertise, and lived experience to advance APDA's mission

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is proud to announce the appointment of three accomplished leaders to its National Board of Directors: Howard Lenn, Madeleine Shea, PhD, and Sara Whittingham, MD. Each brings unique expertise and a powerful perspective that will help advance APDA's mission to provide the support, education, research, and community that helps everyone impacted by Parkinson's disease (PD) live life to the fullest. APDA's National Board of Directors is responsible for providing strategic leadership, fiduciary oversight, and governance to ensure APDA fulfills its mission effectively and sustainably.

Howard Lenn; Madeleine Shea, PhD; and Sara Whittingham, MD

Howard Lenn is an award-winning creative strategist with expertise across healthcare, consumer, and purpose-driven brands. As a former Executive Vice President and Executive Creative Director at Havas Lynx New York, he was instrumental in shaping the creative direction and development of APDA's groundbreaking ParkinSex initiative and new "Do What You Love" public service announcement. Lenn's decades of experience shaping compelling campaigns will help amplify APDA's voice and expand awareness of PD nationwide. "I've seen firsthand how powerful storytelling can be in changing perceptions and inspiring action," says Lenn. "APDA is doing critically important work, and I'm excited to help elevate that work in ways that reach more people and deepen understanding of Parkinson's."

Madeleine Shea, PhD, is a public health leader with more than 30 years of experience advancing health equity and improving outcomes for underserved populations. As a principal at Health Management Associates, she works at the intersection of healthcare and housing, helping organizations design innovative, community-driven solutions that address social determinants of health and support aging populations. With an extensive background in federal and state health policy – including leadership roles with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Maryland Department of Health – Shea brings valuable expertise in healthcare transformation, performance measurement, and cross-sector collaboration to APDA. "Improving the lives of people impacted by Parkinson's requires thoughtful, coordinated solutions that address both healthcare and the broader factors that shape well-being," says Shea. "I'm honored to join APDA's Board and support efforts that bring meaningful, community-informed change."

Sara Whittingham, MD, is an inspirational PD advocate, retired anesthesiologist, U.S. Air Force veteran, and accomplished IRONMAN competitor who brings both clinical expertise and lived experience to APDA. As a person living with PD, she has been a powerful voice for the community, submitting testimony to government agencies on critical issues including environmental exposures, access to care, and veterans' health. She is also the author of Oh Crap! It's Parkinson's: A Rebel's Guide to Taking Back Control of Your Life. Whittingham exemplifies resilience and determination, and her unique perspective and dedication to advocacy will enhance APDA's efforts to support and empower people living with PD. "Living with Parkinson's has given me a very personal understanding of the challenges people face, but also of what's possible with the right support," says Whittingham. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to contribute to APDA's work and to help ensure people with Parkinson's feel informed, empowered, and not alone."

"We are thrilled to welcome these three accomplished leaders to APDA's National Board of Directors," says Leslie A. Chambers, President & CEO of APDA. "Their personal experiences and diverse professional backgrounds are tremendous assets to our organization. They are joining a passionate and committed Board – some of whom have connections reaching back to APDA's founding more than 60 years ago."

Lenn, Shea, and Whittingham will each serve an initial three-year term, with the potential to be re-elected.

To learn more about APDA, visit www.apdaparkinson.org, email [email protected], or call 800-223-2732.

About the American Parkinson Disease Association

The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting Parkinson's disease (PD) by providing the support, education, research, and community that helps everyone impacted by PD live life to the fullest. Through a nationwide grassroots network of Chapters and Information & Referral (I&R) Centers, APDA works tirelessly to raise public awareness of this chronic neurologic movement disorder and deliver outstanding patient services, resources, and educational and wellness programs to the approximately one million people living with PD in the United States and their care partners and families. Envisioning a world without PD, APDA's national research program and Centers for Advanced Research aim to provide better treatments and unlock the mysteries of the disease. APDA is also committed to advancing public policy solutions that improve lives and move us toward a cure. Founded in 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $338 million in its efforts to support the PD community. Learn more at www.apdaparkinson.org.

SOURCE American Parkinson Disease Association, Inc.