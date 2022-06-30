American Pet Products Association Shares Essential Summer Products for Pets and Pet Owners

Explore summer pet necessities, including outdoor, travel and pet safety products, courtesy of APPA members

STAMFORD, Conn., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pet Products Association (APPA) is kicking off the start of the summer season by sharing the products you'll need to keep your pets cool, calm and collected all summer long, no matter where your summertime adventures take you.

"According to the 2021-2022 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 70% of U.S. households own some type of pet, a notable increase from years prior," said APPA Vice President of Marketing Diane Tiberio. "As pet ownership undergoes considerable growth this year, more people will be in need of all kinds of products to keep their pets safe and happy this summer."

Read on for a list of innovative summer, outdoor, travel and pet safety products, courtesy of APPA members:

Summer & Outdoor Products:

Dr. Maggie Paw Protector

Dr. Maggie Paw Protector is a blend of natural waxes, moisturizers and healing agents to protect your pets' paws during the summer months when they are more likely to dig, go camping, hiking, running or out in the rain. This specially formulated paw balm will keep your pets' paws safe all summer long without staining their fur!

Price: $19.99-$25.99

Skout's Honor Probiotic Ear Cleaner

Skout's Honor Probiotic Ear Cleaner is a summer essential for pets that love to play in the water, as swimming often leads to more frequent ear infections and irritation. This gentle formula offers a natural, non-medicated and alcohol-free option for gently cleansing the ears after a swim while also populating the ear canal with probiotics to proactively fight against yeast and fungus that cause itch, odor and inflammation.

Price: $9.99

Arkus Daily & Arkus Daily XL

Arkus Daily is the first and only dog probiotic made with probiotic microbes found naturally and sourced from healthy dogs, compared to other companies using probiotic strains sourced from humans, plants and even yogurt. Using Arkus Daily products will result in a stronger immune system, a resilient digestive tract in dogs, and ultimately a more energetic and happier pup this summer!

Price: $39.95

NaturPet Outdoor Spray

NaturPet Outdoor Spray is a pleasant smelling mixture of essential oils containing neem, lemongrass, eucalyptus, cedarwood and clove. Spray the formula on your dog's coat or paws after a hike or swim to eliminate odors and keep your dog looking and feeling fresh.

Price: $17.99

Brilliant Salmon Oil

The summer months can dry out your pet's skin, and Brilliant Salmon Oil from Hofseth BioCare is the perfect solution to promote a healthy skin and coat from the inside-out. Brilliant Salmon Oil is the freshest, one-ingredient fish oil available in the pet market. Created for both dogs and cats, heart-healthy Brilliant Salmon Oil gives pets glossy fur, softer paws, increased energy and an enhanced appetite.

Price: $16.99-$34.99

NaturPet Fleeze

Fleeze is an all-natural powder that repels and kills ticks and fleas on cats and dogs. Sprinkle this powder directly on your pet's fur, in their bedding or litter box. The natural formula can also be sprinkled on furniture or rugs to repel and kill ticks and fleas around the house this summer, too!

Price: $11.99

PAWZ Paw Essentials

PAWZ Paw Essentials has all the tools your furry friend needs to beat the heat while ensuring pet safety and cleanliness. The kit includes the classic PAWZ Dog Boots, year-round natural rubber dog boots that are both reusable and waterproof to protect dogs' paws from the summer heat; Max Wax, 100% all-natural, human-grade paw protection wax; and Sanipaw, daily paw sanitizing wipes and spray.

Price: $12.00-$20.00

EzyDog DFD - Dog Flotation Device & DFD X2 Boost

The EzyDog DFD is a true dog flotation device that provides up to 50% more flotation than other life jackets with ultra-buoyant foam distributed evenly to allow dogs to maintain a natural swim pattern. The DFD X2 is a streamlined, ergonomic dog life jacket with extra flotation for superior buoyancy and a grab handle to help your dog get in and out of the water.

Price: $62.00-$75.00

Tether Tug™ Dog Toy

The Tether TugTM Dog Toy is an interactive toy designed to keep your dog healthy, happy and entertained. Whether your dog likes to pull, tug, spin or fetch, the Tether Tug's unique design gives them the ultimate outdoor play experience.

Price: $84.95-$99.99

Doggijuana® Toys with Juananip™

The Doggijuana® Toys with Juananip™ Collection includes two summertime favorites: Get The Munchies Refillable Cheeseburger and Refillable Hotdog toys. Each Doggijuana toy comes with Juananip, a formula that naturally calms dogs and relaxes them to a place of peace and tranquility. Doggijuana's refillable, fun toys encourage healthy play sessions that will curb natural play instincts.

Price: $12.99

Dog-O's™ by Marcoot Jersey Creamery Ice Ice Doggy™

Ice Ice Doggy™ is a delicious, frozen, whey protein treat or food topper to help dogs enjoy the hot dog days of summer. Packed with protein, it is all-natural and available in three flavors: Blueberry, Peanut Butter & Banana, and Mixed Berry.

Price: $3.49-$12.99

Teddy the Dog Beach Yeah Summer Collection

Sport your Beach Yeah Summer Collection dog tees from Teddy the Dog to let everyone know you're a devoted dog parent with a sense of humor! Each cozy shirt features a fun summer graphic, making the tees the perfect gift for pet parents this summer.

Price: $28.00

Travel & Pet Safety Products:

Lucky Dog Stay Series Dog Kennel

Lucky Dog has reinvented the dog kennel with the Stay Series, featuring a new, upgraded cover perfect for the outdoors. The dog kennel's waterproof, polyester fabric cover – created with hidden hook and loop attachments for a tight fit – is designed to protect your dog from the sun, offering UPF 50+ protection.

Price: $279.00

Prevue Pet Products 529 Adult Ferret Travel Carrier

A spacious carrier with a deep, tubby base, Prevue Pet Products 529 Adult Ferret Travel Carrier features two sturdy platforms and two wide plastic ramps. Pet parents can comfortably carry the cage using the integrated handles, making summer travel with your ferret a breeze.

Price: $106.99

BUDDY BELTS BB Sport Harness

BUDDY BELTS BB Sport Harness features a low-cut design with a single buckle and sliding O-ring to ensure your pet is safe while embarking on summer adventures. Made from soft, weather-resistant neoprene and premium nylon webbing and assembled with a combination of black resin and anodized metal hardware, the BB Sport Harness provides maximum protection from the elements with minimal product maintenance. With matching leashes available, the BB Sport line is the ultimate solution for wet weather days, long walks or a dip in the lake or ocean.

Price: $36.00-$50.00

SHERPA® Seat Belt Safety Harness

The SHERPA® Seat Belt Safety Harness provides ultimate safety for pets while traveling, whether driving across town or across the country. SHERPA's new collection of crash-tested carriers and harnesses are verified using a similar methodology to children's car seats. Available in four sizes, the harness will ensure your pet's safety no matter where your summer adventures take you.

Price: $17.99-$55.99

SHERPA® Airline Approved Travel 2-in-1 Backpack

The SHERPA® Airline Approved Travel 2-in-1 Backpack Pet Carrier is perfect for traveling in style and comfort by plane or car, for a summer adventure or just a trip to the vet. The patented spring wire frame allows the rear end of the carrier to push down several inches, making travel simple. The backpack includes mesh windows for ventilation with top and side entries that use locking zippers for ensured safety.

Price: $74.99

Heather's Heroes The Power Trio

If you enjoy hiking with your dog off-leash, the Power Trio by Heather's Heroes is a valuable tool. Including a fixed collar, slip collar and safety lead, the Power Trio allows your dog to carry a safety lead so you can keep them close by and easily rein them in when needed.

Price: $18.99-$22.99

Loving Pets® Bella® Roma™ Travel Bowls

Bella® Roma™ Travel Bowls + Double Diners from Loving Pets are the ultimate bowls for pets and pet parents on-the-go! The unique designs feature integrated locking lids to store food and built-in legs to support the bowl, preventing unwanted collapses while your pet is feeding or drinking. Dishwasher safe and BPA-free, the bowls can pack flat or be hung from a backpack, purse, belt loop or even leash with the included carabiner.

Price: $7.49-$13.49

Brutus on the Go

Brutus on the Go by Brutus Bone Broth is a convenient travel-size, powdered version of the original human-grade Brutus Bone Broth, fortified with glucosamine, chondroitin and turmeric. Brutus on the Go provides all the healthy benefits dogs need while traveling, hiking and camping away from home. The bone broth is a nutritional powerhouse for dogs – packed with nutrients, minerals and amino acids – which can be mixed with water and taken anywhere.

Price: $8.99-$15.99

NaturPet BeCalm

NaturPet BeCalm is a natural supplement that helps your furry friend feel relaxed during stressful situations. BeCalm aids muscle tension and heart palpitations – perfect for keeping your pet calm during summer travel.

Price: $29.99

