American Pharmacists Association Names Melissa Somma McGivney as Chief of Professional and Member Experience

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) is pleased to announce that Melissa Somma McGivney, PharmD, FCCP, FAPhA, will join the organization as its inaugural Chief of Professional and Member Experience, effective June 1, 2026.

In this newly created executive role, Dr. McGivney will lead APhA's Professional Affairs, Education, and Practice Implementation teams, ensuring members receive an unparalleled and personalized experience through APhA Advance, career development initiatives, and membership communities.

Melissa Somma McGivney, PharmD, FCCP, FAPhA

A widely respected innovator, collaborator, and connector, she has led transformative efforts to expand pharmacist-provided care through partnerships spanning academia, community pharmacy, state and local health departments, professional associations, and health payers.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. McGivney join the APhA executive leadership team," said Michael D. Hogue, PharmD, FAPhA, FNAP, Executive Vice President and CEO of APhA. "She is an industry leader in transformational change, particularly in the community pharmacy segment. Her career-long engagement with students, faculty, and pharmacists will be instrumental in helping the association meet the needs of our members."

Dr. McGivney joins APhA from the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy, where she has spent the past 24 years and currently serves as the Associate Dean for Student Success and Professional Initiatives and Professor of Pharmacy and Therapeutics.

"I am deeply honored to be joining APhA to support pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy teams in advancing the way they are able to serve and provide care to people nationwide," said Dr. McGivney. "I am excited to work alongside members from across our profession to strengthen patient care initiatives, support our communities, and create meaningful opportunities for growth and innovation."

Dr. McGivney has been instrumental in advancing community pharmacy transformation efforts nationwide. She is a founding board member of the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Care Network (PPCN/CPESN) and founder of the Academia-Community Transformation (ACT) Pharmacy Collaborative. The Collaborative, now housed in the AACP Transformation Center, engages faculty from 116 colleges and schools of pharmacy. Her work has helped drive the development and payment for pharmacist-provided patient care and expand access to services in community settings.

She has also led the development of patient care programs across family medicine practices, chain and independent pharmacies, and public health initiatives, including directing the University of Pittsburgh's COVID-19 mass vaccination services and the Pitt Vaccination and Health Connection Hub.

An active leader within the profession, Dr. McGivney has long been engaged with APhA, including serving as faculty advisor for the APhA Academy of Student Pharmacists at the University of Pittsburgh. She is also an active member of the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association, American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy, and American College of Clinical Pharmacy.

Dr. McGivney currently serves on the APhA Board of Trustees (2024–2027) and is stepping down from her Board position to assume this new role.

Dr. McGivney earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Pittsburgh, completed an ambulatory care residency at UPMC Presbyterian/University of Pittsburgh, and previously served as faculty at Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy and the UPMC St. Margaret Family Medicine Residency Program.

About the American Pharmacists Association

Founded in 1852, APhA is the only organization advancing the entire pharmacy profession. From our headquarters in Washington, DC, APhA leads the pharmacy profession by supporting pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in their role optimizing medication use and patient health outcomes and ensuring patients have access to pharmacists' care. We do this through our strong and effective advocacy, top notch education, practice tools and resources, dissemination of evidence, and opportunities for members to engage and learn from each other. APhA is the pharmacy voice at the table in developing national guidelines, policies, and best practices that advance the profession and patient care. To learn more, visit www.pharmacist.com.

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association