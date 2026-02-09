APhA announces 2026 Immunization Champion Award winners

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) has selected the recipients of the 2026 APhA Immunization Champion Awards, recognizing outstanding individuals, pharmacy professionals, teams, and organizations that have made extraordinary contributions to improving vaccination access, delivery, and public health outcomes in communities across the nation.

APhA Immunization Champion Awards

The Immunization Champion Awards highlight the essential role pharmacists, pharmacy teams, and their partners play as trusted members of the immunization neighborhood—working collaboratively to expand vaccine access, improve confidence, and protect public health.

"The APhA Immunization Champion Awards allow us to spotlight the incredible impact pharmacists, pharmacy teams, and their partners have in advancing immunization efforts nationwide," said Michael D. Hogue, PharmD, FAPhA, FNAP, FFIP, executive vice president and CEO of APhA. "These honorees exemplify innovation, collaboration, and commitment to ensuring vaccines reach the patients and communities who need them most."

2026 APhA Immunization Champion Award recipients

Corporate/Institution

National winner: Elements Pharmacy, Studio City, CA

Honorable mention: University of Maryland School of Pharmacy's Peter Lamy Center on Drug Therapy and Aging, Baltimore, MD

Pharmacy Team Member

National winner: Chyanne Coe, Semmes, AL

Honorable mention: Abby L. Bode, Cincinnati, OH

Friend of Pharmacy

National winner: Helene McDowell, Madison, WI

Honorable mention: Charlene A. Wong, Chapel Hill, NC

Individual Practitioner

National winner: Alanna R. Scott, Florence, SC

Honorable mention: Benjamin Prewitt, Cincinnati, OH

Outstanding Career Achievement

National winner: Sandy (Jeong Yeon) Rhie, Seoul, South Korea

Honorable mention: Robert Yagar, Long Beach, CA

Travel Health

National winner: Raana Sidky, Eastvale, CA

Nominees were evaluated based on their impact, collaboration, innovation, ability to overcome challenges, and creation of new opportunities to expand immunization services and improve vaccination rates. Read more about award recipients here.

The 2026 APhA Immunization Champion Awards will be formally presented during the 2026 APhA Immunization Champion Award Reception to honor the recipients.

The 2026 APhA Immunization Champion Awards program is supported by Pfizer, Merck, Moderna, and VaxServe, a Sanofi Company.

APhA established the Immunization Champion Awards in 2008, with the first awards presented in 2009, to recognize the extraordinary contributions of pharmacists and their collaborators in improving vaccination rates nationwide. Today, pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians administer millions of vaccinations each year, serving as accessible and trusted immunizers in their communities.

APhA applauds the more than 500,000 pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians trained to administer vaccines who continue to make a measurable difference in public health.

About APhA

Founded in 1852, APhA is the only organization advancing the entire pharmacy profession. From our headquarters in Washington, DC, APhA leads the pharmacy profession by supporting pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in their role optimizing medication use and patient health outcomes and ensuring patients have access to pharmacists' care. We do this through our strong and effective advocacy, top notch education, practice tools and resources, dissemination of evidence, and opportunities for members to engage and learn from each other. APhA is the pharmacy voice at the table in developing national guidelines, policies, and best practices that advance the profession and patient care.

