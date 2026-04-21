American Pharmacy Cooperative Expands Health and Wellness Content Through Partnership with Baldwin Publishing

New Community-Focused Health Content Initiative Helps Local, Independent Pharmacies Stand Out from Nearby National Chains

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Pharmacy Cooperative, Inc. (APCI), representing 1,600 independent pharmacies across 31 states, is launching an expanded social media strategy to help local pharmacies stand out against national chains by emphasizing community health and personalized care.

APCI now has access to Baldwin Publishing's extensive content library, featuring advice on the benefits of healthy eating, home cooking, exercise and healthy habits.

Through a new partnership with Baldwin Publishing, a syndicated health news provider and parent company of the HealtheCooks.com recipe website, APCI members will benefit from an extensive library of more than 2,000 practical health tips and 250 heart-healthy recipes. The content includes short-form videos, wellness graphics, and medically reviewed health tips, all designed for social media and customizable to reflect each pharmacy's local voice and neighborhood.

In a competitive retail landscape dominated by large national drugstore chains, independent APCI pharmacies are differentiating themselves not through large advertising budgets, but through consistent, approachable, and useful health guidance. By increasing their Facebook activity with daily health tips and community-focused health information, these pharmacies are positioning themselves as trusted, local sources for everyday wellness.

"Now that APCI has access to Baldwin Publishing's extensive content library, member pharmacies can increase posting frequency to seven times per week," said Danny Slade, Marketing Director at APCI. "This initiative is about delivering relevant, easy-to-understand advice on the benefits of healthy eating, home cooking, exercise and healthy habits that reinforces the trusted role neighborhood pharmacies play in community health."

Baldwin's content is designed for today's fast-moving digital audiences, with an emphasis on concise, engaging formats such as reels, short videos, and motion graphics. Topics range from healthy eating and home cooking to exercise and preventive healthy habits, all sourced from Baldwin's medically reviewed health libraries.

"Healthcare organizations want to engage more consistently on social media, but content creation is often a barrier," said Toni Donina, CEO of Baldwin Publishing. "We focus on delivering accurate, bite-sized wellness content that's easy to share and easy for consumers to act on."

For APCI members, the partnership offers a scalable way to stay visible in their communities while reinforcing what sets independent pharmacies apart: accessibility, trust, and personalized care.

About American Pharmacy Cooperative

American Pharmacy Cooperative, Inc. (APCI) is a member-owned cooperative that serves local independent pharmacies in communities across the United States. With member pharmacies in 31 states, APCI provides its members with group purchasing power, innovative programs, and services designed to enhance operational efficiency and financial performance. For over 40 years, APCI has been a passionate advocate for independent pharmacies, actively working at the state and federal levels to protect the interests of its members and the communities they serve.

About Baldwin Publishing

Baldwin Publishing, Inc. is a syndicated health news publisher and parent company of HealtheCooks.com recipe website. For 35 years, Baldwin Publishing has produced trusted, medically reviewed content for the health care industry. It provides media companies with free access to health awareness days and national food days calendar.

Media Contact:

Emily Miliszewski

Baldwin Publishing

215-369-1369

[email protected]

SOURCE Baldwin Publishing