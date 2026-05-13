Health eCooks® Recipe Website Launches New Renal Diet Recipes for People with Kidney Disease

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health eCooks®, a heart-healthy recipe website by Baldwin Publishing, is proud to announce the launch of its newest recipe category: Renal Diet Recipes. Designed specifically for the growing population of people managing chronic kidney disease (CKD), the healthy kidney recipes join the website's robust collections of diabetes, heart-healthy, and low-sodium recipes.

HealthEcooks.com introduces a free library of renal diet recipes for people with kidney disease.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that approximately 37 million people in the US, or roughly 14% of the adult population, have chronic kidney disease today. That number is projected to grow to 17% in four years.

Health eCooks' kidney recipes are curated by renal dietitian Rachel Comstock, MS, RDN and address the delicate balance of creating meals that limit sodium, potassium, phosphorus, and protein. By managing these nutrients, people with compromised kidney function can reduce the workload on their kidneys and prevent a dangerous buildup in the bloodstream.

"Chronic kidney disease doesn't just affect your kidneys; it can affect your heart, too," says Comstock. "When your kidney function is low, it may lead to fluid build-up and increased blood pressure, which puts extra strain on your heart."

"A kidney-friendly diet is typically low in sodium," she adds. "Low sodium foods help lower blood pressure and protect your long-term health."

Popular Recipes Using Kidney-Friendly Ingredients

Health eCooks dietitians have developed more than 900 free recipes for therapeutic diets that make America's favorite foods healthy using easy-to-find ingredients. The Renal Diet recipes show kidney patients how to cook and eat popular foods such as pasta, chicken, and turkey.

Kidney-Friendly Pasta Dishes: Pasta is naturally low in potassium, sodium, and phosphorus, making it a versatile base for kidney-friendly meals.



Pasta is naturally low in potassium, sodium, and phosphorus, making it a versatile base for kidney-friendly meals. Low Sodium Chicken Entrées: As a high-quality protein, chicken is naturally low in potassium, phosphorus, and sodium.



As a high-quality protein, chicken is naturally low in potassium, phosphorus, and sodium. Ground Turkey Recipes: Lean turkey is a protein cornerstone of the renal diet collection.

About Health eCooks

HealthEcooks.com is a leading recipe website where dietitians and professional chefs collaborate to create delicious, medically-sound recipes. Health eCooks teaches home cooks how to take control of their health in the kitchen.

About Baldwin Publishing

Baldwin Publishing, Inc. is an internationally syndicated health news publisher and parent company of Health eCooks. For 35 years, Baldwin Publishing has produced trusted, medically certified content for the health care industry.

Media Contact:

Emily Miliszewski

Baldwin Publishing

215-369-1369

[email protected]

SOURCE Baldwin Publishing