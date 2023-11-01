American Physical Therapy Association Announces New Editor-In-Chief of PTJ: Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Journal

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Physical Therapy Association announces the appointment of Steven Z. George, PT, PhD, FAPTA, as editor-in-chief of its flagship scientific journal, PTJ: Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Journal. George will succeed former Editor-in-Chief Alan Jette, PT, PhD, FAPTA, beginning his five-year term on Jan. 1, 2024.

George, a Laszlo Ormandy Distinguished Professor in Orthopaedic Surgery and vice chair of research in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Duke University, therapeutic area lead for the Duke Clinical Research Institute, will be responsible for determining the editorial direction of PTJ.

"On behalf of APTA's Board of Directors, we are very excited and extremely confident in our appointment of Steven George as the next editor-in-chief of PTJ," said APTA President Roger Herr, PT, MPA. "As a current deputy editor of PTJ, Dr. George has already made an incredible impact on the advancement of PTJ in the international scientific and clinical community."

Under the mentorship and guidance of the past two PTJ editors-in-chief, George has contributed significantly to PTJ's growth in the number and quality of journal submissions. As editor-in-chief, George will continue to work closely with Oxford University Press, one of the world's leading publishers, to ensure PTJ remains a leading option for disseminating high-quality science.

"I am honored and humbled to have been selected to serve as the next editor-in-chief of PTJ," said Dr. George. "As incoming editor-in-chief, I look forward to building on the strong foundation established by current and prior editors Alan Jette, Rebecca Craik, and Jules Rothstein. During my tenure, I expect to continue to strengthen PTJ's well-respected reputation both inside and outside APTA to ensure it provides the scientific evidence necessary for physical therapists and physical therapist assistants to improve the health of society." 

George and his collaborators have authored over 320 peer-reviewed publications in leading physical therapy, medical, orthopaedic, rehabilitation, and pain research journals. His research has been funded by the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Defense, and the Academy of Orthopaedic Physical Therapy of the American Physical Therapy Association. In addition, George has been recognized with several prestigious APTA awards, is a Catherine Worthingham Fellow of the association, and was the presenter of the 21st John H.P. Maley Lecture. Read his professional biography for a complete list of accomplishments and accolades.

The American Physical Therapy Association represents more than 100,000 physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, and physical therapy students nationwide. Visit apta.org to learn more.

