American Public Education, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI), a portfolio of education companies providing online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning to over 125,000 students through four subsidiary institutions, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences during May and June and will be available for one-on-one meetings.

B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference, May 22 and May 23, Los Angeles – Management will participate in one-on-one meetings





and , – Management will participate in one-on-one meetings William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference, June 4 , Chicago – Management will present Tuesday, June 4 at 1:40 pm ET and participate in one-on-one meetings. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's website in the Events & Presentations section.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University, Hondros College of Nursing, and Graduate School USA (GSUSA), provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

APUS, which operates through American Military University and American Public University, is the leading educator to active-duty military and veteran students* and serves approximately 90,000 adult learners worldwide via accessible and affordable higher education.

Rasmussen University is a 120-year-old nursing and health sciences-focused institution that serves approximately 13,500 students across its 22 campuses in six states and online. It also has schools of Business, Technology, Design, Early Childhood Education and Justice Studies.

Hondros College of Nursing focuses on educating pre-licensure nursing students at eight campuses (six in Ohio, one in Indiana, and one in Michigan). It is the largest educator of PN (LPN) nurses in the state of Ohio** and serves approximately 2,800 total students.

Graduate School USA is a leading training provider to the federal workforce with an extensive portfolio of government agency customers. It serves the federal workforce through customized contract training (B2G) to federal agencies and through open enrollment (B2C) to government professionals.

Both APUS and Rasmussen are institutionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Hondros is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). GSUSA is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET). For additional information, visit www.apei.com.

