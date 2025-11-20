American Public Education Provides 2025 Investor Day Presentation Materials

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI) (the "Company" or "APEI"), a company which, through its three subsidiary education institutions, transforms lives, advances careers and improves communities by providing online and campus-based postsecondary education to approximately 108,000 students, has provided presentation materials for the November 20, 2025 Investor Day being held in New York City.

Presentation materials can be found at: Events and Presentations

To register for in person attendance, please use the following link: Investor Day Registration (in person)

To register for the investor day webcast, please use the following link: Investor Day Webcast

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing, provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

APUS, which operates through American Military University and American Public University, is the leading educator to active-duty military and veteran students* and serves approximately 89,000 adult learners worldwide via accessible and affordable higher education.

Rasmussen University is a 125-year-old nursing and health sciences-focused institution that serves approximately 15,900 students across its 20 campuses in six states and online. It also has schools of Business, Technology, Design, Early Childhood Education and Justice Studies.

Hondros College of Nursing focuses on educating pre-licensure nursing students at eight campuses (six in Ohio, one in Indiana, and one in Michigan). It is the largest educator of PN (LPN) nurses in the state of Ohio** and serves approximately 4,000 total students.

Both APUS and Rasmussen are institutionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Hondros is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES).

*Based on FY 2023 Department of Defense TA data, as reported by Military Times, and Veterans Administration student enrollment data as of 2024.

**Based on information compiled by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing and Ohio Board of Nursing.

