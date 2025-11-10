American Public Education Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results that Exceed Top End of Guidance

Revenue, Net Income, EPS and Adjusted EBITDA All Exceeded Guidance and Prior Year

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI) is a company which, through its three subsidiary education institutions, transforms lives, advances careers and improves communities by providing online and campus-based postsecondary education to approximately 108,000 students. APEI has reported unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Key Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Consolidated revenue for Q3 2025 increased 7% year-over-year to $163.2 million. Revenue for the quarter was driven by year-over-year revenue increases of 19% at Hondros College of Nursing ("HCN"), 16% at Rasmussen University ("RU"), and 8% at American Public University System ("APUS"), partially offset by a decrease of 90% at GSUSA (sold in July 2025); excluding Graduate School USA ("GSUSA") from both periods, revenue would have increased 12% year-over-year .

Net income available to common stockholders for Q3 2025 was $5.6 million, or 660%, higher than net income available to common stockholders of $0.7 million in Q3 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 60% to $20.7 million compared to $12.9 million for Q3 2024, driven by increased revenue and margin expansion of 424 bps.

Cash flows from operations increased 56% to $73.5 million from $47.3 million for Q3 2024.

Strong balance sheet with $193.1 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at September 30, 2025, simplified capital structure and no net debt.

Edward H. Codispoti joined the Company as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective October 20, 2025.

Management Commentary

"I am very pleased that we have again exceeded our guidance ranges for all metrics by continuing to grow revenue and enrollment and by expanding margins," said Angela Selden, President and Chief Executive Officer of APEI. "Rasmussen delivered double-digit enrollment growth and positive EBITDA in the third quarter. Strong registrations at APUS also meaningfully contributed to revenue growth and margin expansion."

"In the fourth quarter, campus-based enrollments at Rasmussen continue to accelerate with 13% growth. At APUS, the government shutdown has muted military enrollments. We are pleased that several of the military branches are now authorizing tuition assistance ("TA") benefits through the $100 million of TA funds authorized in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Meanwhile, we have implemented various cost savings measures and are continuing to evaluate additional opportunities to mitigate the adverse impacts."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total consolidated revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $163.2 million, an increase of $10.1 million, or 6.6%, compared to $153.1 million in the prior year period. The increase in revenue was primarily due to an $8.2 million, or 16%, increase in revenue in our RU Segment, a $6.2 million, or 8%, increase in our APUS Segment, and a $2.9 million, or 19%, increase in our HCN Segment, partially offset by a $7.3 million, or 90%, reduction in revenue at GSUSA included in Corporate and Other for the period prior to its sale in July 2025; however, excluding GSUSA from the three months ended September 30, 2025, and the prior year quarter, revenue for the quarter would have grown 12%.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $163.2 million, an increase of $10.1 million, or 6.6%, compared to $153.1 million in the prior year period. The increase in revenue was primarily due to an $8.2 million, or 16%, increase in revenue in our RU Segment, a $6.2 million, or 8%, increase in our APUS Segment, and a $2.9 million, or 19%, increase in our HCN Segment, partially offset by a $7.3 million, or 90%, reduction in revenue at GSUSA included in Corporate and Other for the period prior to its sale in July 2025; however, excluding GSUSA from the three months ended September 30, 2025, and the prior year quarter, revenue for the quarter would have grown 12%. Total costs and expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025, were $153.5 million, an increase of $4.5 million, or 3.0%, compared to $149.0 million in the prior year period. Costs and expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025, include a $3.9 million loss on sale of GSUSA in Corporate and Other and $0.8 million in professional fees in Corporate and Other related to the sale of GSUSA and the planned combination of APUS, RU and HCN, $0.6 million in severance costs in our HCN Segment and Corporate and Other, and a $0.1 million loss on leases in our RU Segment, all on a pre-tax basis. Instructional costs and services expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025, were $74.7 million, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 0.9%, as compared to $75.4 million in the prior year period due to the sale of GSUSA, and gross margin improvement at both RU (710 bps) and APUS (160 bps). Instructional costs and services expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 45.8% from 49.2% in the prior year period. Selling and promotional expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025, were $36.1 million, an increase of $2.7 million, or 8.0%, as compared to $33.5 million in the prior year period, due to an increase in advertising costs. Selling and promotional expenses as a percentage of revenue increased to 22.1% from 21.9% in the prior year period. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025, were $34.7 million, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 1.0%, as compared to $35.0 million in the prior year period. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 21.3% from 22.9% in the prior year period.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025, were $153.5 million, an increase of $4.5 million, or 3.0%, compared to $149.0 million in the prior year period. Costs and expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025, include a $3.9 million loss on sale of GSUSA in Corporate and Other and $0.8 million in professional fees in Corporate and Other related to the sale of GSUSA and the planned combination of APUS, RU and HCN, $0.6 million in severance costs in our HCN Segment and Corporate and Other, and a $0.1 million loss on leases in our RU Segment, all on a pre-tax basis. Net income available to common stockholders was $5.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to net income of $0.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share in the prior year period.

was $5.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to net income of $0.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $20.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $12.9 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA excludes adjustment for stock compensation, loss on disposals of long-lived assets, loss on sale of subsidiary, transition services, severance expense, other professional fees, and loss on leases.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash was $193.1 million at September 30, 2025, as compared to $158.9 million at December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $34.2 million, or 21.5%. Total unrestricted cash and cash equivalents was $191.3 million at September 30, 2025 as compared to $131.9 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $59.4 million, or 45.0%.

Registrations and Enrollment



Q3 2025 Q3 2024 % Change American Public University System 1





For the three months ended September 30, Net Course Registrations 100,000 92,500 8.1 %







Rasmussen University 2





For the three months ended September 30, Total Student Enrollment 14,900 13,500 10.4 %







Hondros College of Nursing 3





For the three months ended September 30, Total Student Enrollment 3,700 3,100 17.6 %





1. APUS Net Course Registrations represents the approximate aggregate number of courses for which students remain enrolled after the date by which they may drop a course without financial penalty. Excludes students in doctoral programs. 2. RU Total Student Enrollment represents students in an active status as of the full-term census or billing date. 3. HCN Total Student Enrollment represents the approximate number of students enrolled in a course after the date by which students may drop a course without financial penalty.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Outlook

The following statements are based on APEI's current expectations. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. APEI undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason unless required by law. Refer to APEI's earnings conference call and presentation for further details.



Fourth Quarter 2025 Guidance

(Approximate) (% Yr/Yr Change) APUS Net course registrations 65,000 to 74,400 -33% to -23% HCN Student enrollment 4,000 9 % RU Student enrollment 15,900 9 % - On-ground Healthcare 7,100 13 % - Online 8,800 6 %





($ in millions except EPS)



APEI Consolidated revenue $150.0 – $153.5 -6% to -9% APEI Net income available to common stockholders $5.9 – $8.3 -28% to -50% APEI Adjusted EBITDA $18.5 – $22.0 -41% to -30% APEI Diluted EPS $0.32 – $0.45 -29% to -49%







Full Year 2025 Guidance

(Approximate) (% Yr/Yr Change) ($ in millions)



APEI Consolidated Revenue $640 – $644 2% to 3% APEI Net income available to common stockholders $17.2 – $19.6 70% to 95% APEI Adjusted EBITDA $75 – $79 5 to 9% APEI Capital Expenditure (CapEx) $15 – $17 -19% to -29%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA less non-cash expenses such as stock compensation and non-recurring expenses). APEI believes that the use of these measures is useful because they allow investors to better evaluate APEI's operating profit and cash generation capabilities.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024, adjusted EBITDA excludes stock compensation, loss on disposals of long-lived assets, loss on sale of subsidiary, transition services, severance expense, other professional fees, and loss on leases.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The principal limitation of our non-GAAP measures is that they exclude expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded. In addition, non-GAAP measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses are excluded.

APEI is presenting EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in connection with its GAAP results and urges investors to review the reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP financial measures that is included in the tables following this press release (under the captions "GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA" and "GAAP Outlook Net Income to Outlook Adjusted EBITDA") and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

American Public Education, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Income (In thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended



September 30,



2025



2024



(unaudited)

















Revenue $ 163,215



$ 153,122

Costs and expenses:













Instructional costs and services

74,698





75,401

Selling and promotional

36,139





33,459

General and administrative

34,689





35,030

Depreciation and amortization

3,946





5,080

Loss on sale of subsidiary

3,877





-

Loss on leases

77





-

Loss on disposals of long-lived assets

92





23

Total costs and expenses

153,518





148,993

Income from operations before













interest and income taxes

9,697





4,129

Interest expense, net

(1,069)





(631)

Income before income taxes

8,628





3,498

Income tax expense

3,068





1,236

Net income $ 5,560



$ 2,262

Preferred stock dividends

-





1,531

Net income available to common stockholders $ 5,560



$ 731

















Income per common share:













Basic $ 0.31



$ 0.04

Diluted $ 0.30



$ 0.04

















Weighted average number of













common shares:













Basic

18,070





17,679

Diluted

18,755





18,247



































Three Months Ended

Segment Information: September 30,



2025



2024

Revenue:













APUS Segment $ 83,137



$ 76,981

RU Segment $ 60,830



$ 52,604

HCN Segment $ 18,440



$ 15,493

Corporate and other $ 808



$ 8,044

Income (loss) from operations before













interest and income taxes:













APUS Segment $ 25,280



$ 20,765

RU Segment $ (1,240)



$ (7,609)

HCN Segment $ (873)



$ (771)

Corporate and other $ (13,470)



$ (8,256)



American Public Education, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (In thousands)















As of September 30, 2025



As of December 31, 2024 ASSETS (Unaudited)







Current assets:











Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 193,144



$ 158,941 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $19,837 in 2025

and $19,280 in 2024

43,908





62,465 Prepaid expenses

14,426





13,748 Income tax receivable

7,632





949 Assets held for sale

-





24,469 Total current assets

259,110





260,572 Property and equipment, net

70,739





73,383 Operating lease assets, net

61,596





94,776 Deferred income taxes

40,075





47,311 Intangible assets, net

28,221





28,221 Goodwill

59,593





59,593 Other assets, net

5,962





6,247 Total assets $ 525,296



$ 570,103 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable $ 7,708



$ 7,847 Accrued compensation and benefits

30,033





20,546 Accrued liabilities

18,024





13,735 Deferred revenue and student deposits

23,952





23,474 Lease liabilities, current

11,672





13,553 Total current liabilities

91,389





79,155 Lease liabilities, long-term

60,203





93,645 Long-term debt, net

94,368





93,424 Total liabilities $ 245,960



$ 266,224













Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares

authorized; 400 shares issued and outstanding in 2024,

($117,439 liquidation preference per share, $46,976 in

aggregate, for 2024) (Note 12)

-





39,691 Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares

authorized; 18,080,212 issued and outstanding in 2025;

17,712,575 issued and outstanding in 2024

181





177 Additional paid-in capital

308,290





305,823 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(27)





(7) Accumulated deficit

(29,108)





(41,805) Total stockholders' equity

279,336





303,879 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 525,296



$ 570,103

Education Unit Profile Segment Summary ($ in millions)





















3Q24

3Q25 American Public University System

Revenue 77.0

83.1

Operating Income 20.8

25.3

+ Depreciation and Amortization 1.2

0.9

EBITDA 22.0

26.2





EBITDA Margin 29 %

32 %













Rasmussen University

Revenue 52.6

60.8

Operating Income (7.6)

(1.2)

+ Depreciation and Amortization 3.1

2.0

EBITDA (4.5)

0.8





EBITDA Margin -9 %

1 %













Hondros College of Nursing

Revenue 15.5

18.4

Operating Income (0.8)

(0.8)

+ Depreciation and Amortization 0.5

0.5

EBITDA (0.3)

(0.3)





EBITDA Margin -2 %

-2 %













Graduate School USA

Revenue 8.0

0.8

Operating Income (8.1)

(13.5)

+ Depreciation and Amortization 0.3

0.4

EBITDA (7.8)

(13.1)





EBITDA Margin -98 %

-1638 %













American Public Education, Inc.

Consolidated Revenue 153.1

163.2

Consolidated EBITDA 9.2

13.6

+ Adjustments 3.7

7.1

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 12.9

20.7

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8 %

13 %





1 Operating Income reflects income (loss) from opoerations before interest, income taxes in note 9 of the financial statements in our Q3 2025 10-Q. 2 Adjustments include stock compensation expense, loss on disposals of long-lived assets, loss on assets held for sale, loss on sale of subsidiary, transition services, severance expense, loss on leases and other professional fees.

GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:



























The following table sets forth the reconciliation of the

Company's reported GAAP net income to the

calculation of adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine

months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:



























































































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data)

2025



2024

2025



2024 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 5,560



$ 731

$ 12,697



$ (1,448) Preferred dividends



-





1,531



2,751





4,597 Loss on redemption of preferred stock



-





-



3,501





- Net income

$ 5,560



$ 2,262

$ 18,949



$ 3,149 Income tax expense



3,068





1,236



6,955





2,433 Interest expense, net



1,069





631



3,064





1,542 Equity investment loss



-





-



-





4,407 Depreciation and amortization



3,946





5,080



12,026





15,440 EBITDA



13,643





9,209



40,994





26,971





























Loss on assets held for sale



-





-



1,527





- Loss on leases



77





-



77





3,715 Loss on sale of subsidiary



3,362











3,362





- Other professional fees



801





813



3,505





813 Stock compensation



1,634





1,761



6,135





5,502 Loss on disposals of long-lived assets



92





23



357





235 Transition services costs



-





1,092



-





3,139 Severance



1,083





25



1,083





530 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 20,692



$ 12,923

$ 57,040



$ 40,905

GAAP Outlook Net Income to Outlook Adjusted EBITDA:























The following table sets forth the reconciliation of the Company's outlook GAAP

net income to the calculation of outlook adjusted EBITDA for the six months

ending September 30, 2025 and twelve months ending December 31, 2025:





















































Three Months Ending



Twelve Months Ending

December 30, 2025



December 31, 2025 (in thousands, except per share data) Low



High



Low



High Net income available to common stockholders $ 5,871



$ 8,321



$ 17,199



$ 19,649 Preferred dividends

-





-





2,751





2,751 Loss on redemption of preferred stock

-





-





3,501





3,501 Net Income

5,871





8,321





23,452





25,902 Income tax expense

2,516





3,566





10,051





11,101 Interest expense

1,387





1,387





4,476





4,476 Loss on minority investment

-























Depreciation and amortization

3,945





3,945





16,750





16,750 EBITDA

13,719





17,219





54,729





58,229 Stock compensation

1,932





1,932





8,067





8,067 Professional Services

200





200





3,402





3,402 Transition services cost

2,649





2,649





3,417





3,417 Other

-





-





5,961





5,961 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,500



$ 22,000



$ 75,575



$ 79,075

