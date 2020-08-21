American Public Education to Present at the BMO 2020 Virtual Technology Summit

CHARLES TOWN, W.V., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) – parent company of online learning provider American Public University System (APUS) and campus-based Hondros College of Nursing – announced that Angela Selden, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, plans to participate in the BMO Virtual Technology Summit.

The Company's fireside chat discussion is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday, August 24, 2020. Links to the live webcast and audio replay of the fireside chat will be available to listeners who log in through American Public Education's website, www.apei.com. The replay will be available for 30 days after the live presentation.

Webcast: https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2020-techsummit-americanpubliceducation

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI) is a leading provider of higher learning dedicated to preparing students all over the world for excellence in service, leadership and achievement. The Company offers respected, innovative and affordable academic programs and services to students, universities and partner organizations through wholly owned subsidiaries: American Public University System and National Education Seminars Inc., which we refer to in this press release as Hondros College of Nursing. Together, these institutions serve more than 80,000 adult learners worldwide and offer more than 200 degree and certificate programs in fields ranging from homeland security, military studies, intelligence, and criminal justice to technology, business administration, public health, nursing and liberal arts. For additional information, please visit www.apei.com.

Contact:

Chris Symanoskie, IRC

American Public Education, Inc.

Vice President, Investor Relations

703-334-3880 | [email protected]

SOURCE American Public Education, Inc.

