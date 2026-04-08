AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA ANNOUNCES NEW DIGITAL AUDIO ADVERTISING NETWORK

The unified digital ad network connects advertisers with premium livestream and podcast audiences coast to coast

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Media (APM) announces the public launch of Inform Media Network, a unified digital audio advertising network representing more than 55 million impressions per month across podcast and livestream inventory from public media organizations across the U.S. Inform Media Network provides a unified and measurable approach to connecting national advertisers with the uniquely loyal and high-quality public media audience on digital platforms at a national scale for the first time, all in a brand-safe, uncluttered environment designed for premium sponsorship, rather than high-frequency ad load.

"Streaming audio and podcasts now rival radio in time spent listening, but there are big challenges in finding the right audience in a truly brand-safe environment," said Justin Hach, Director Digital Sales Operations and Products at APM. "Until now, the premium environment public radio represents has been fragmented and underrepresented in national media buys. Inform Media Network combines the credibility of direct publisher relationships with the efficiency and reach of a modern ad platform," Hach said.

Inform Media Network comprises a partnership of 33 local public media stations spanning Alaska to Florida, with more stations signing on every month. Technical infrastructure is provided by trusted live and on-demand streaming service provider StreamGuys, and full-funnel measurement from listening to conversion is powered by the comprehensive intelligence platform Magellan AI.

"Inform Media Network represents a dual value: It provides public radio stations with a sustainable digital revenue pathway built on the livestreams and podcasts they're already using to reach their audiences where they are," said Hach. "It also gives national advertisers a brand-safe connection to an ultra-premium audience—one that's truly dedicated to public media."

"Research has shown that the trust and affinity public media audiences feel can even provide a halo effect for the advertisers who underwrite public media content," Hach said.

"Public media audiences are decision-makers, professionals, and culture shapers, and how brands reach them matters,'" said Thomas De Napoli, Vice President, Head of Sales and Underwriting at APM.

"Inform Media Network is one of the few opportunities for advertisers to reach these highly educated, high-earning audiences at scale in uncluttered, editorially trusted environments—outside of paywalled or ad-saturated digital audio ecosystems—while combining the trust of a direct publisher buy with the reach, attribution and efficiency advertisers expect from a modern of a network," De Napoli said.

To learn more about Inform Media Network, visit americanpublicmedia.org

About American Public Media

American Public Media® (APM) is the national programming and distribution division of Minnesota Public Radio® and reaches over 15 million listeners weekly across 1,000 public radio stations. APM is one of the largest producers and distributors of public radio programming in the world, with a portfolio that includes BBC World Service, Marketplace®, and the leading classical music programs in the nation. American Public Media also offers a diverse array of podcasts featuring the best in food, culture, entertainment, business and investigative journalism. For more information on APM, visit americanpublicmedia.org.

Source: Data are copyright Nielsen Audio, Nationwide DMA data, Persons 12+, Fall '24 + Spring '25.

SOURCE American Public Media