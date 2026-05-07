MARKETPLACE NAMES KIMBERLY ADAMS AS NEW HOST OF "MARKETPLACE MORNING REPORT"

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Media's Marketplace, the most widely consumed business and economic news program in the country — in radio or television, commercial or public broadcasting — announced today Kimberly Adams has been named the next host of its flagship weekday program Marketplace Morning Report. Adams, currently Senior Washington Correspondent and host of the popular podcast Make Me Smart, will officially step into her new role June 8.

Kimberly Adams, incoming host of Marketplace Morning Report

Since joining Marketplace more than a decade ago, Adams has become a trusted voice to audiences for her sharp economic analysis as she has reported on the intersection of politics and the economy from Washington D.C. She's built a deep rapport with listeners across the American Public Media (APM) portfolio for her warmth and her signature ability to make complex financial topics accessible.

"We are thrilled about this next chapter for the Morning Report, and our audience should be too. Kimberly has distinguished herself as a ground-breaking, multiplatform correspondent and host who has built an unwavering connection with our audience," said Neal Scarbrough, Vice President and General Manager at Marketplace. "Beyond her diligent reporting, listeners have embraced Kimberly's leadership and versatility as the host of Call to Mind, Marketplace Tech, and Make Me Smart. This is an exciting time for the millions of listeners who start their day with the Marketplace Morning Report."

Marketplace Morning Report is an indispensable update on the latest news on the markets, money, jobs, and innovation — all delivered in Marketplace's signature approachable style, and all in less than ten minutes. Marketplace Morning Report is heard by 8 million public radio listeners live every weekday morning across the United States and is on podcast platforms worldwide, including Spotify and Apple podcasts—with over 76,000 downloads each day across platforms.

Adams brings a wealth of international and domestic experience to the host chair. Before her tenure as a D.C. correspondent, she worked as a freelance journalist based in Cairo, where she won awards from the National Association of Black Journalists, the Religion Communicators Council, and the Association for Women in Communication for her coverage of the political, social, and economic upheaval following the Arab Spring.

In addition to her work with Marketplace, Adams is a familiar face and voice in the broader political landscape, having served as a regular weekend fill-in host on C-SPAN's Washington Journal. She is also on the board of the International Women's Media Foundation.

Adams takes the helm of Marketplace Morning Report following 13 years hosted by venerated broadcaster David Brancaccio, who said, "Kimberly and I have worked closely together through boom times, pandemic times, inflationary times and these times of shockingly fast change. I can tell you Kimberly cares. She cares about the effect of markets and economic policy on real household budgets. She cares about fact-based journalism and getting the story right. When you hear Kimberly, you always want to hear more." Brancaccio will remain at Marketplace as a special correspondent covering future effects, the economic decisions made now that shape our long-term futures.

"Public media is about service and connection, and Marketplace is one of the few places remaining for high-quality news about business and the economy without a paywall— keeping it accessible for everyone," Adams said. "David is leaving behind an amazing team that I'm thrilled to join in helping folks start their mornings with a better understanding of how the global economy affects their personal lives."

"In an era of rapid technological change and economic news that can leave people with whiplash, I'm excited and honored to usher in this new moment for Marketplace and our listeners," she added.

Kimberly Adams will take her seat hosting Marketplace Morning Report on Monday, June 8.

About Marketplace

Marketplace® is on a mission to raise the economic intelligence of the country. Its core programs —Marketplace®, Marketplace Morning Report® and Marketplace Tech® — are currently broadcast nationwide on more than 800 public radio stations and heard by over 10 million weekly listeners. Marketplace podcasts, including Make Me Smart, This Is Uncomfortable and Million Bazillion, can be found at marketplace.org or on your favorite podcast app. The Marketplace portfolio of programs are produced and distributed by American Public Media® (APM), one of the largest producers and distributors of public radio programming in the world. For more information on Marketplace, visit marketplace.org, or like us on Facebook.

Source: Data are copyright Nielsen Audio Nationwide DMA data, Persons 12+, Fall '24 + Spring '25.

About American Public Media

American Public Media® (APM) is the national programming and distribution division of Minnesota Public Radio® and reaches over 15 million listeners weekly across 1,000 public radio stations. APM is one of the largest producers and distributors of public radio programming in the world, with a portfolio that includes BBC World Service, Marketplace®, and the leading classical music programs in the nation. American Public Media also offers a diverse array of podcasts featuring the best in food, culture, entertainment, business and investigative journalism. For more information on APM, visit americanpublicmedia.org.

Source: Data are copyright Nielsen Audio, Nationwide DMA data, Persons 12+, Fall '24 + Spring '25.

SOURCE American Public Media