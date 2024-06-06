American Public University System and Home School Legal Defense Association Partner to Help Home Schooling Families Earn Degrees

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS) is teaming up with Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA) to enable its members and their families to use tuition grants for earning degrees and certificates at APUS. HSLDA members can learn more by visiting here.

Under the terms of the partnership, almost 100,000 HSLDA member families can access a 10 percent tuition grant to pursue bachelor's degrees and master's degrees at American Public University (APU).

HSLDA is a nonprofit advocacy organization that helps make home schooling possible by protecting families' rights to provide an in-home educational experience for their children. Founded over 40 years ago by two attorneys and home-schooling dads, the association provides resources, including legal support, to empower member families through their home-schooling journeys.

"We are excited to join together with HSLDA to make higher education more accessible to its members and their entire families," said Jose Molleja, Vice President of Brand Expansion and Student Success at APU. "As an online university with a flexible delivery model and monthly class starts, our courses are a great fit for people who have been immersed in home schooling."

APUS proudly partners with a wide range of associations, businesses, government agencies, and healthcare organizations to develop and implement effective learning and development strategies for their specific needs.

