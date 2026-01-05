APUS Student-Run Organizations Flourish with Significant Growth in Engagement and Seven New Groups Being Created in 2025

Nearly One Quarter of All Active Students Participated in Clubs This Year; Roughly 72,000 Students Have Participated in Over 75 Student-Run Groups Since Inception

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS) is driving connection, leadership, and belonging, with more learners enhancing their educational experiences by participating in many student-run organizations.

The University is proud to report that nearly a quarter of its active students engaged in co-curricular programs in 2025. Since inception, approximately 72,000 students have participated in over 75 student-run organizations.

"I was drawn to the University's Historical Studies Honor Society for its commitment to depth, rigor and curiosity," said Lew Taylor, an AMU graduate (2016) who serves as president emeritus of the Society. "Being surrounded by others who share that commitment is both energizing and grounding. The Historical Studies Honor Society is where scholarship and purpose meet. I am proud to be part of it."

In 2025, seven new organizations were created, and several others expanded. This includes The Society of Collegiate Leadership and Achievement, which added 850 new members, and the SALUTE Honor Society which added 400 new members.

A recent analysis of APUS students who began their studies in 2024 shows that those involved in student clubs and organizations achieved measurable academic and retention benefits: on average, higher GPAs, enrollment in more courses, and retention rates nearly 30 percentage points above their peers. These findings reinforce the University's commitment to fostering engagement and leadership opportunities that extend well beyond the virtual classroom.

"Cultivating community and meaningful engagement is essential to our students' success," said Dr. Amanda Wilson-Echeverria, associate vice president of Student and Alumni Affairs, which supports the student organizations. "Higher education is more than just coursework. By providing opportunities for connection and collaboration, we empower students to thrive academically and personally. Student organizations create experiences and build relationships in line with their personal, professional, and academic goals."

In 2025, nearly one-quarter of all active students, or 23%, participated in a club. Several clubs now have thousands of members – among the University's largest student organizations are Golden Key International Honour Society (12,000-plus members), the National Society of Leadership and Success (10,000-plus members), and Student Veterans of America (6,000-plus members).

The range of organizations reflects the vast interests, culture, and creativity of the University community. Groups include the Kindness Club, which promotes compassion and connection through acts of kindness; the Paranormal Activities Club, which focuses on investigating and documenting unexplained phenomena; and Women in Security (wSEC), which empowers women pursuing careers in security-related fields through mentoring and development. Some of the newly established charters include:

Anti-Human Trafficking Club: Educates and empowers members to combat human trafficking locally and globally.

0SINT (Open-Source Intelligence) Club: Focuses on ethical open-source intelligence gathering and analytical skills development.

Research and Scholarship Team (RAST): Promotes collaboration and research opportunities among students and faculty globally.

"We create a sense of community, cultivate leadership, and help students connect with others who share their common interests and career goals," said LaVarn Gordon, program manager for APUS Student and Alumni Affairs, which hosts virtual and in-person events that connect students, alumni, and faculty.

ABOUT AMERICAN PUBLIC UNIVERSITY SYSTEM

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a rich, 34-year history and vibrant community of over 162,000 alumni from more than 80 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning1.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

1APUS has been honored with the online Learning Consortium's Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and is a five-time recipient of the consortium's Effective Practice Award https://www.apus.edu/newsroom/awards/.

American Public University System, American Public University, and American Military University are not affiliated with American University or the U.S. Military.

