American Public University System and the Policy Studies Organization to Co-Host Free Virtual Conference on AI and the Future of Education on Aug 1-2

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS) and Policy Studies Organization's (PSO) Journal of Online Research and Practice (JOLRAP) and The International Journal of Open Educational Resources (IJOER) will host a free two-day virtual conference, "AI and the Future of Education: Disruptive Teaching and Learning Models," on August 1-2, 2024.

Attendees can register here.

Experts from several organizations including Microsoft Education and MIT will share knowledge and contribute unique perspectives at the inaugural event, while exploring ethical implications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in academia. The conference provides an opportunity to focus on AI's disruptive, transformative, and evolving role in higher education. Presenters will share current findings, identify challenges, and seek solutions through rich discussions and networking, to help reimagine the future of education.

"Imagine a future where AI could enable universities to create a customized course for each student, designed to maximize learning experiences and the competencies they want to develop," said APUS President Nuno Fernandes. "We owe it to our current and future students to fully explore these possibilities. We must be ready for tomorrow by starting to embrace progress today. Now is the time to imagine education in new ways."

Topics slated include upcoming AI innovations for education, the ethical challenges of AI and increasing access to AI through curriculum design, teaching and learning, and open educational resources. The speakers include:

Lori Glover , J.D., Managing Director, Global Strategic Alliances, Massachusetts Institute of Technology's ( MIT ) Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), which is one of the most prominent and largest research laboratories in the world dedicated to AI.

, J.D., Managing Director, Global Strategic Alliances, ( ) Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), which is one of the most prominent and largest research laboratories in the world dedicated to AI. U.S. Rep. Dr. Jay Obernolte (R- California ), who serves as Chairman of the bipartisan House AI Task Force.

(R- ), who serves as Chairman of the bipartisan House AI Task Force. Dr. Michael J. Jabbour , Chief Innovation Officer, Microsoft Education.

, Chief Innovation Officer, Microsoft Education. Dr. Matthew Lease , Professor of Information and Computer Science at the University of Texas at Austin .

, Professor of Information and Computer Science at the . Baylen Ratliff , a University of Washington student who was accepted into the National Science Foundation Research Experiences for Undergraduates program at Friday Harbor Laboratories. His research focused on identifying resilience in eelgrass against seagrass wasting disease around the San Juan Islands, Washington , aided by the AI program EeLISA (Eelgrass Lesion Image Segmentation Application).

The conference is free of charge and scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST on Aug. 1, and then reconvenes at 9:30 a.m. EST on Aug. 2.

Unique to this event, an AI-generated virtual concierge named "Scholar Bot®" helps attendees navigate sessions and shares information such as the presenters' professional profiles and program agenda. "Scholar Bot®" was created by APUS Professor Dr. Ronald C. Johnson from the Dr. Wallace E. Boston School of Business.

APUS and PSO's Academic Journal, JOLRAP, is led by Dr. Kathleen J. Tate, Editor-In-Chief. JOLRAP focuses on aspects related to virtual instruction, logistics, technology integration, teaching, and leadership. Dr. Tate is a department chair and Professor of Teaching in the School of Arts, Humanities, and Education at APUS. IJOER, is co-edited by Dr. Johnson and APUS Professor Dr. Linda C. Ashar, from the Dr. Wallace E. Boston School of Business. IJOER publishes articles about the use of Open Educational Resources.

