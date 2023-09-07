American Public University System Announces Everyday Heroes Grant for Public Safety Professionals and their Families

News provided by

American Public University System

07 Sep, 2023, 10:33 ET

 Police, Fire, Emergency Medical Services Personnel, and their Family Members to Receive 10-Percent Grant on All Undergraduate and Master's Programs

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continuing commitment to affordable and accessible higher education, American Public University System (APUS) today announced a new tuition grant for law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical services (EMS) personnel, plus their immediate family members. The Everyday Heroes Grant program* gives a 10-percent grant on both undergraduate and master's-level programs at American Public University (APU) and American Military University (AMU).

Continue Reading
As part of its continuing commitment to affordable and accessible higher education, American Public University System (APUS) today announced a new tuition grant for law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical services (EMS) personnel, plus their immediate family members.
As part of its continuing commitment to affordable and accessible higher education, American Public University System (APUS) today announced a new tuition grant for law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical services (EMS) personnel, plus their immediate family members.

Parents, a spouse, legal partner, siblings, and dependents of public safety professionals are also eligible to use the grant.

"From the very beginning, APUS has been a beacon for those who wear the badge of service and honor," said Nuno Fernandes, APUS President. "Today, with the Everyday Heroes Grant, we reiterate our profound respect and unwavering support for these selfless individuals. They charge into the unknown, tackle the toughest challenges, and emerge as symbols of hope for us all. Our commitment is a small token of appreciation for their monumental contributions."

AMU and APU have numerous, long-established programs serving the increased needs of public safety professionals, including Homeland Security, Emergency and Disaster Management, Cybersecurity, Fire Science Management, Criminal Justice, and Security Management. For a list of more public safety-focused programs, visit our School of Security and Global Studies.  

Eligible students can use the grant immediately.

About American Public University System
American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive, 31-year history and over 135,000 alumni from more than 100 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning. APUS is in the top 11% for students' return on educational investment, compared to 4,500 colleges and universities nationwide, according to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (2022)1.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

1Ranking based on 20-year net present value (NPV) https://cew.georgetown.edu/cew-reports/roi2022/

*Everyday Heroes Grant cannot be combined with other university grant offers. Only one tuition grant can be applied per course registration. 

CONTACT
Frank Tutalo
Director, Public Relations, APUS
[email protected] 

SOURCE American Public University System

Also from this source

American Public University System Announces Veteran Tuition Grant

American Public University System Now Offering AI-Powered Resume-Building Platform to Students and Alumni at No Charge

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.