American Public University System Announces Veteran Tuition Grant

Veterans and their Family Members to Receive 10-Percent Grant on All Undergraduate and Graduate Programs

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continuing commitment to affordable and accessible higher education, American Public University System (APUS) today announced a Veteran Tuition Grant program. This grant enables veterans of the U.S. military, their parents, spouse, legal partner, siblings, and dependents to receive a 10-percent grant on all undergraduate and graduate education programs.*

"Since inception, American Public University System has always been deeply committed to the veteran community; in fact, our original founder was a veteran himself," said APUS President Nuno Fernandes. "We are very proud to be one of the few schools in the country that offers a grant for veterans, underscoring our ongoing commitment to those who have served, plus their families."

The grant – available for use immediately – can be applied to both undergraduate and master's-level programs at American Public University and American Military University. To further minimize costs, veterans and their family members also receive no-cost undergraduate eBooks.

Veteran students can use several forms of payment in conjunction with their VA benefits. For more info, visit https://www.amu.apus.edu/tuition-and-financing/paying-for-school/veterans-benefits/ or email [email protected].

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive, 31-year history and over 135,000 alumni from more than 100 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning. APUS is in the top 11% for students' return on educational investment, compared to 4,500 colleges and universities nationwide, according to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (2022)1.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

1Ranking based on 20-year net present value (NPV) https://cew.georgetown.edu/cew-reports/roi2022/.

*Veterans tuition grants cannot be combined with other university grant offers. Only one tuition grant can be applied per course registration.

